Royals score early, beat Thunder

READING, Pa. — Reading scored the first four goals of the game and cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Santander Arena.

Shane Sellar scored a pair of goals as the Royals won the first meeting between the teams this season. Reading and Adirondack play again at Santander Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The loss dropped the Thunder to 2-5-2-1 to keep them in sixth place of the ECHL's North Division, ahead of only last-place Norfolk (1-12-0-0). Only two ECHL teams have fewer points than Adirondack's seven.

Friday's game got away from the Thunder pretty quickly as Will MacKinnon scored for Reading 4:41 into the game and Max Newton scored just 10 seconds later.

Devon Paliani scored a short-handed goal and Sellar scored on the power play to give the Royals a 4-0 lead in the second period. Grant Jozefek finally got the visitors on the board in the final four minutes of the period on a power play. Matt Stief added a late goal for Adirondack.

Jake Theut took the loss in goal, giving up five goals on 28 shots. Nolan Maier was solid in goal for Reading, making 26 saves.

Before the game, Adirondack announced that defenseman Jake Ryczek was loaned to Springfield of the AHL.

Royals 5, Thunder 2 Adirondack;0;1;1 — 2 Reading;2;2;1 — 5 First period — 1, Reading, MacKinnon 2 (Felix, Newton), 4:41. 2, Reading, Newton 9, 4:51. Second period — 3, Reading, Paliani 1 (Gaucher), 5:59 (sh). 4, Reading, Sellar 4 (Gerard, McFadden), 14:31 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Jozefek 3 (Harper, Grasso), 16:44 (pp). Third period — 6, Reading, Sellar 5 (Newton), 14:24. 7, Adirondack, Stief 1 (Harper, Parent), 18:54. Shots — Adirondack 7-7-14—28; Reading 10-11-7—28. Power plays — Adirondack 1-4; Reading 1-3. Goalies — Theut (A) 28 shots, 23 saves; Maier (Read) 28-26. Ref — Esposito. A — 2,905.