Royals score 4 in second period, beat Thunder

READING, Pa. — The Reading Royals scored four second-period goal to beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-2 on Saturday night at Santander Arena.

Reading was ahead 3-0 in the third period when the Thunder staged a brief rally. Shane Harper scored a short-handed goal at 11:28 and Blake Thompson made it a 3-2 game a couple of minutes later.

But Brad Morrison scored for Reading with less than three minutes left in the period and Jacob Pritchard got it back to a three-goal lead for the Royals less than a minute later.

Brandon Kasel took the loss in goal for Adirondack, making 28 saves. He had been a key factor in the Thunder's victory against Reading the night before.

The Thunder, who fell to 10-19-1-0 on the road, finish out their weekend with a third straight game at first-place Reading on Sunday afternoon. They remain six points out of fourth place in the ECHL's North Division.

Royals 5, Thunder 2 Adirondack;0;2;0 — 2 Reading;1;4;0 — 5 First period — 1, Reading, DiChiara 10 (Cressey, Brandt). 2:52. Second period — 2, Reading, Gooch 25 (Cockerill, Bajkov), 1;59 (pp). 3, Reading, Millman 5 (Brandt, Cooper), 7:06. 4, Adirondack, Harper 16 (Irvine), 11:28 (sh). 5, Adirondack, Thompson 4 (Jerry), 13:20. 6, Reading, Morrison 15, 17:11. 7, Reading, Pritchard 15 (Ebbing), 17:58. Third period — None. Shots — Adirondack 11-11-6—28; Reading 11-18-4—33. Power plays — Adirondack 0-2; Reading 1-5. Goalies-saves — Kasel (Adir) 28; Nagle (Read) 26. Ref — Gruhl. A — 4,149.

