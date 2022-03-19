 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Royals score 4 in second period, beat Thunder

  • 0

READING, Pa. — The Reading Royals scored four second-period goal to beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-2 on Saturday night at Santander Arena.

Reading was ahead 3-0 in the third period when the Thunder staged a brief rally. Shane Harper scored a short-handed goal at 11:28 and Blake Thompson made it a 3-2 game a couple of minutes later.

But Brad Morrison scored for Reading with less than three minutes left in the period and Jacob Pritchard got it back to a three-goal lead for the Royals less than a minute later.

Brandon Kasel took the loss in goal for Adirondack, making 28 saves. He had been a key factor in the Thunder's victory against Reading the night before.

The Thunder, who fell to 10-19-1-0 on the road, finish out their weekend with a third straight game at first-place Reading on Sunday afternoon. They remain six points out of fourth place in the ECHL's North Division.

Today's Game

Thunder at Reading

Where: Santander Arena.

When: 3 p.m.

Radio: WCQL (95.9-FM), WWSC (1450 AM)

The skinny: The Thunder are 4-5 in Sunday games this season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News