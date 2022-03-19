Royals score 4 in second period, beat Thunder

READING, Pa. — The Reading Royals scored four second-period goal to beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-2 on Saturday night at Santander Arena.
Reading was ahead 3-0 in the third period when the Thunder staged a brief rally. Shane Harper scored a short-handed goal at 11:28 and Blake Thompson made it a 3-2 game a couple of minutes later.
But Brad Morrison scored for Reading with less than three minutes left in the period and Jacob Pritchard got it back to a three-goal lead for the Royals less than a minute later.
Brandon Kasel took the loss in goal for Adirondack, making 28 saves. He had been a key factor in the Thunder's victory against Reading the night before.
The Thunder, who fell to 10-19-1-0 on the road, finish out their weekend with a third straight game at first-place Reading on Sunday afternoon. They remain six points out of fourth place in the ECHL's North Division.