Royals roll late, beat Thunder

GLENS FALLS — With nine days off since their last game, the Adirondack Thunder might have shown some rust in the beginning, and no one would have questioned it too much.

But an all-too-familiar rust in the second period carried over into the third and wiped out the Thunder’s 2-0 first-period lead, leaving Reading with an easy 5-2 ECHL win before 4,389 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.

Many of Reading’s goals were either scored or assisted by players who had too much time to set up.

“I think we got a little too focused on the puck and less on what each guy’s job was,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “You have to trust your teammates to do the right thing and then do your job on your own.

“We know how to play; we played fine in the first period,” Loh added. “I think we just kind of have to figure it out as a group. They know what they’re supposed to do, and the execution just isn’t quite there.”

Robbie Payne put the Thunder up 1-0 at 13:39 of the first, as he deflected Joe Masonius’ slap shot for his 11th of the season.

Patrick Grasso also notched his 11th of the season at 18:34 to make it 2-0. Grasso knocked in a deflected Luke Stevens pass from behind the goal.

And that’s when the era of good feelings ended. Because then it was the second period, the Thunder’s Achilles' heel this season.

The Royals, who strengthened their hold on first place in the North Division, got goals from Trevor Gooch (at 2:55), Anthony Gagnon (9:46) and Dominic Cormier (10:34) to take a 3-2 lead. Cormier’s goal was especially leisurely — something that showed itself in both of Reading’s third-period goals also.

“The game’s 60 minutes long,” said defenseman Joe Masonius, Adirondack’s representative at the recent ECHL All-Star Classic. “You make a mistake for one minute, that’ll cost you. Consistency all the way through is pretty much what we needed.”

Thunder goaltender Mareks Mitens did his part, with saves on breakaways, two-on-ones and other open shots, finishing with 32 saves.

His defense, however, was especially porous when it came to letting Royals into the right circle.

In other news Friday, the ECHL announced that qualification for the playoffs will be based on percentage points in the likely event that not all teams complete their regularly scheduled games.

Currently the Thunder are in fifth place in the North with a win percentage of .464. The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs. The North Division teams didn’t play last season, and the Thunder were in fifth place when the 2019-20 season ended late in the regular season due to Covid-19.

Loh said the league’s decision was expected.

“I think it was inevitable when we saw what was going on in (Trois-Rivieres); it was going to be impossible for them to get those games in,” said Loh, who also mentioned Newfoundland’s difficulties in playing games due to Covid restrictions.

NOTES: Thunder fans will have to wait to see South Glens Falls native Shawn Weller, as the forward was a scratch Friday.

Reading 5, Thunder 2 Reading;0;3;2 — 5 Adirondack;2;0;0 — 2 First Period — 1, Adirondack, Payne 11 (Masonius, Kaplan), 13:39. 2, Adirondack, Grasso 11 (Stevens, Masonius), 18:34. Second Period — 3, Reading, Gooch 5 (McFadden), 2:55. 4, Reading, Gagnon 8 (Bajikov, McNally), 9:46 (pp). 5, Reading, Cormier 6 (Hausinger), 10:34. Third Period — 6, Reading, Bajikov 15 (Gooch), 6:40. 7, Reading, McNally 6 (Morrison, Ebbing), 12:38. Goalies-saves — Reading, Ustimenko (37 shots-35 saves). Adirondack, Mitens (32-27). Power plays — Reading 1-3, Adirondack 0-2. Referee — Cadieux. A — 4,389.

