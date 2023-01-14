Royals rally in third, beat Thunder again

READING, Pa. — Reading scored three times in the third period to beat Adirondack 3-1 on Saturday, spoiling a strong performance by Thunder goalie Isaac Poulter.

The Thunder outshot Reading 38-27, but couldn't get anything in the net after Shane Harper's goal midway through the first period. Then again, neither did the Royals, who were stopped by Poulter on every attempt until the 8:09 mark of the third period.

Tyler Kirkup tied the game for Reading, tapping in a rebound near the right goal post. Charlie Gerard put the Royals on top to stay with a goal at 14:15, working a give-and-go with Max Newton as they came out of the corner.

Brendan Hoffmann finished off the scoring with an empty-net goal with one minute left in regulation.

Goalie Pat Nagle won for the second straight day in the Reading goal, stopping 37 of 38 shots. Nagle is 9-3-1 in 12 games with a 2.21 goals-against average.

The loss dropped Adirondack to 10-17-6, well out of a playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division. The Thunder are 3-10-2 away from home.

Reading has won all four games against Adirondack this season. The Thunder are off until next weekend, when they play at Trois-Rivieres on Friday and host Newfoundland on Saturday and Sunday.

Royals 3, Thunder 1 Adirondack;1;0;0 — 1 Reading;0;0;3 — 3 First period — 1. Adirondack, Harper 7 (Weller, Long), 11:27. Second period — None. Third period — 2, Reading, Kirkup 6, 8:09. 3, Reading, Gerard 14 (Newton, Millman), 14:15. 4, Reading, Hoffmann 5, 19:00. Shots — Adirondack 17-12-9—38; Reading 7-7-12—26. Power plays — Adirondack 0-3; Reading 0-2. Goalies — Poulter (Adir) 26 shots-24 saves; Nagle (Read) 38-37. Ref — Stachowiak. A — 3,935.