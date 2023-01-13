Royals cruise to victory over Thunder

READING, Pa. — The Adirondack Thunder got the first goal, but the Reading Royals scored everything after that for a 5-1 ECHL victory on Friday night.

The teams finish up their two-game set at Santander Arena on Saturday with a 4 p.m. game.

The Thunder came into the game 3-0-2 in their past five games, but two of those games were overtime losses. They've now lost three of their last four games and are 14 points out of a playoff spot.

The Thunder were missing two injured players (Yanick Turcotte and Sebastian Vidmar) as well as Patrick Grasso, Nick Rivera and Jake Ryczek, who were called up to three different AHL teams. Friday's loss was their third in four games against the Royals this season (0-3-1).

Adirondack scored the first goal of Friday's game when Ryan Da Silva found the net 3:52 into the first period. But Reading answered with goals by Charlie Gerard and Tyler Kirkup before the period was over.

Alec Butcher later scored two goals and Garrett McFadden scored once for Reading.

The Thunder outshot Reading 25-22. Jake Theut took the loss in goal for Adirondack. Pat Nagle stopped 24 of 25 shots for the Royals.

Royals 5, Thunder 1 Adirondack;1;0;0 — 1 Reading;2;1;2 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Da Silva 3 (Van Wyhe, Taylor), 3:52. 2, Reading, Gerard 13 (McFadden, Sellar), 15:42 (pp). 3, Reading, Kirkup 5 (Mongo, Felix), 19:28. Second period — 4, Reading, Butcher 5 (MacKinnon, Gaucher), 14:31. Third period — 5, Reading, McFadden 2 (Sellar), 11:52. 6, Reading, Butcher 6 (Gaucher), 16:41. Shots — Adirondack 8-10-7—35; Reading 10-6-6—22. Power plays — Adirondack 0-4; Reading 1-2. Goalies — Theut (Adir) 22 shots-17 saves; Nagle (Read) 25-24. Refs — Stachowiak, Esposito. A — 3,434.