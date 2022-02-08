Royals cruise past Thunder, 6-1

READING, Pa. — The Reading Royals scored four times in the second period to beat the Adirondack Thunder 6-1 in a morning ECHL game on Tuesday.

Alexandre Carrier scored the lone Thunder goal late in the first period. Reading went on to score three times in less than three minutes midway through the second period as the game unraveled for the visitors.

Trevor Gooch and Thomas Ebbing both scored twice for Reading, which outshot the Thunder 41-19. The Thunder managed only 10 shots over the final two periods.

The loss kept Adirondack in last place in the ECHL's North Division. The Thunder are off until a pair of weekend games in Worcester.

Royals 6, Thunder 1 Adirondack;1;0;0 — 1 Reading;0;4;2 — 6 First period — 1, Adirondack, Carrier 6 (Mazza, Meyer), 16:05. Second period — 2, Reading, Gooch 10 (Bajkov, Cormier), 9:02. 3, Reading, Ebbing 12 (Cooper, Cormier), 9:24. 4, Reading, Hausinger 4 (Winquist, McFadden), 11:38 (pp). 5, Reading, Millman 3 (Hausinger, Cecere), 17:32. Third period — 6, Reading, Gooch 11 (Morrison), 5:30. 7, Reading, Ebbing 13 (Cooper, Cockerill), 19:26. Shots — Adirondack 9-4-6—19; Reading 10 19 12—41. Power plays — Adirondack 0-1, Reading 1-4. Goalies-saves — Kasel (A) 35; Ustimenko (R) 18. Ref — Stargar. A — 2,206.

