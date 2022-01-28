Royals beat Thunder ... again

GLENS FALLS — There were the sounds of cowbells, a vuvuzela and happy fans Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

They belonged to a contingent of Reading Royals fans who made the trip to Glens Falls.

And the odds of them leaving happy were pretty good to start with. With Reading’s 5-2 ECHL win, the Royals have won five of their six games against the Adirondack Thunder this season.

“Bottom line, we just have to find a way to play and win against this team,” said Alex Carrier, who scored one of the Thunder’s two third-period goals. “We’re able to play against Newfoundland, we’re able to play against Trois-Rivieres, as we saw yesterday, we’re able to play against Worcester and Maine. But for some reason there is something missing when we play Reading.”

The final score might have been worse if not for the play of goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos. Making his second start in two nights, Sakellaropoulos stopped numerous scoring threats, including several from Royals who practically had invitations down the slot. He finished with 34 saves.

Reading scored a power-play goal at 5:03 on a long wrister by Garret Cockerill at 5:03, before Adirondack even had a shot on goal.

The Royals made it 2-0 at 18:39 on a Garrett McFadden backhand through Sakellaropoulos’ legs.

The Royals’ third and fourth goals came as the result of Thunder turnovers. Thomas Ebbing collected a loose puck and skated in to make it 3-0 in the second, while Brad Morrison, right in front of the crease, picked up a loose puck at 2:54 of the third.

“A team that good is certainly going to punish you if you don’t manage the puck well or defend well,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said.

Adirondack avoided the shutout at 9:19 of the third when Patrick Grasso scored his 12th goal of the season on a tip from the crease after Shane Harper found him from the goal line extended. Harper now has a four-game point streak.

Carrier made it 5-2 at 17:14 when his wrister from between the boards and the left circle found the net.

“We can’t be satisfied taking just two points in a weekend,” Carrier said. “We have to start accumulating wins.”

Loh said that the team’s one win against Reading came when he had his full roster — though he admitted the way of the ECHL is that you rarely do, and need to find a way to win with who you’ve got.

“You’ve got to show up and play with who you have, and it’s going to change a lot, but you’ve just got to find ways to win hockey games,” Loh said.

Carrier agreed with Loh’s assessment.

“We’re almost halfway through the season. At this point guys should know what to do in the D zone and the neutral zone, offensive zone. It’s just trying to put all of that together to make sure we show up every game … and play a full 60 minutes.”

Adirondack hosts Trois-Rivieres Saturday night.

“We found a way to get a couple goals,” Loh said. “The way we scored them, we can take it to heart too that if we just get to net and fire pucks at the net, you never know what’s going to happen. That’s something we can apply.”

Royals 5, Thunder 2 Reading;2;1;2 — 5 Adirondack;0;0;2 — 2 First Period — 1, Reading, Cockerill 1 (Hausinger, Cormier), 5:03 (pp). 2, Reading, McFadden 1 (Low, DiChiara), 18:39. Second Period — 3, Reading, Ebbing 8 (Gagnon, McNally), 14:38. Third Period — 4, Reading, Morrison 5, 2:54. 5, Reading, Cecere 2 (Pritchard, Cressey), 4:03. 6, Adirondack, Grasso 12 (Harper, Thompson), 9:19. 7, Adirondack, Carrier 5 (Feasey), 17:14. Goalies-saves — Reading, Ustimenko (30 shots-28 saves). Adirondack, Sakellaropoulos (39-34). Power Plays — Reading 1-2, Adirondack 0-4. Referee — Phaneuf. A — 2,630.

