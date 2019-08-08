GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed forward Anthony Croston to a contract for the 2019-2020 season.
Croston, 25, completed his senior season with Arizona State last spring. The 6-foot, 190-pounder scored 25 goals and added 41 assists in 127 games with the Sun Devils. He was an assistant captain from his sophomore through senior seasons. Arizona State made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in its short history during his senior season.
