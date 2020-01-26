Romeo's shutout helps Thunder blow past Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Sean Romeo recorded his first professional shutout in his first appearance with Adirondack on Sunday, leading the Thunder to a 6-0 ECHL blowout victory over Worcester.

It was the most lopsided win of the year for Adirondack, which has won four straight games. The Thunder have outscored the opposition 23-7 in those four games.

Romeo joined the Thunder in a trade from the Florida Everblades last week. He had started the season with Cincinnati, where he had a record of 6-2 in nine games with a .901 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Salhany and Nikita Popugaev both scored twice on Sunday for the Thunder, who outshot Worcester 37-21.

John Edwardh and Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored first-period goals for the Thunder. The Thunder pulled away with four additional goals in the second period while Romeo stopped everything that came his way.

The win gave Adirondack sole possession of fourth place in the ECHL's North Division, two points ahead of the idle Maine Mariners. The Thunder face the Mariners three times this week — Wednesday and Friday at home and Saturday on the road.

Thunder 6, Railers 0 Adirondack;2;4;0 — 6 Worcester;0;0;0 — 0 First period — 1, Adirondack, Edwardh 13 (Summers, Szmatula), 1:28. 2, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 20 (Henry, Phelan), 12:45. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Popugaev 7 (Walker), 2:55. 4, Adirondack, Salhany 15 (Szmatula, Henry), 6:14 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Salhany 16 (Henry), 16:02. 6, Adirondack, Popugaev 8 (Szmatula), 17:40. Third period — None. Shots on goal — Adirondack 17-15-5—37, Worcester 9-7-5—21. Power plays — Adirondack 1-4, Worcester 0-1. Goalies-saves — Romeo (Adir.) 21, Milosz (W) 19, Buitenhuis (W) 12. Ref — Rekucki. A — 4,005.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0