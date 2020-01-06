Robbie Payne to represent Thunder in ECHL All-Star Classic

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Thunder forward Robbie Payne was chosen to play in the ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday.

Payne has recorded 25 points and 10 goals in 37 games for the Thunder. He also leads the team in shots on goal with 118.

Payne is in his first season with the Thunder. He played in 29 games last season for the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League and 13 with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, totaling 18 points. He scored 94 points (54 goals, 40 assists) in his college career at Northern Michigan, where he was captain his final season.

The Classic, to be played Jan. 22 in Wichita, Kansas, will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams. A skills competition will take place between rounds, with results counting toward the cumulative score.

