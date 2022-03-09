Rivera, Irvine score key goals in Thunder's shootout win

READING, Pa. — Nick Rivera scored a short-handed goal late in the third period and the Adirondack Thunder went on to post a 4-3 shootout win over first-place Reading on Wednesday.

Adirondack goalie Brandon Kasel made 27 saves in the game and stopped all three Reading tries during the shootout. Tyler Irvine scored the lone goal of the shootout on the Thunder’s second attempt.

The much-needed victory was the second of the Thunder’s six-game road trip, which wraps up Friday in Worcester. Before Wednesday, the Thunder had lost 11 of their previous 12 road games.

Reading had seven power plays to Adirondack’s two, but special teams ended up saving the day for the visitors.

The Thunder were killing off a delay of game penalty in the third period when Irvine got hold of the puck on the left boards and charged into center ice. His pass found an open Rivera, who scored Adirondack’s second short-handed goal of the season.

Luke Stevens and Irvine had scored earlier goals that gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead, but Reading scored back-to-back third-period goals to take a 3-2 lead before Rivera scored.

The win made the Thunder 21-28-2-0 and kept them within eight points of fifth-place Worcester in the ECHL’s North Division. They are 2-0 in shootouts.

Adirondack is 2-5-1 against the Royals this season.

Thunder 4, Royals 3 Adirondack;0;1;2;0;1—4 Reading;0;1;2;0;0—3 First period — None. Second period — 1, Adirondack, Stevens 2 (Kaplan, Masonius), 13:43. 2, Reading, McFadden 3 (Cockerill, Ebbing), 19:26 (pp). Third period — 3, Adirondack, Irvine 19 (Rivera, Grasso), 0:25 (pp). 4, Reading, Ebbing 20 (Cooper, McFadden), 5:29. 5, Reading, Chen 1 (Brandt), 7:39. 6, Adirondack, Rivera 11 (Irvine), 13:31 (sh). Overtime — None. Shootout — Adirondack, Grasso N, Irvine Y; Reading, Gagnon N, DiChiara N, McFadden N. Shots — Adirondack 7-8-9-10-1—35; Reading 9-9-9-3-0—30. Power plays — Adirondack 1-2; Reading 1-7. Goalies-saves — Kasel (Adir) 27; Flodell (R) 31. Ref — Gruhl. A — 2,162.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0