Riley's return to Thunder is nigh

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder may well get forward Conor Riley back at some point this weekend for their trio of games, starting home Friday against Brampton.

Riley’s last action was on Nov. 29. He’s missed the past 24 games with a concussion, but he has increased his participation in practice the last couple of weeks and looked more like his familiar high-energy self at Thursday’s practice.

But as anyone who has had a concussion knows, the brain dictates and the athlete obeys.

“Every concussion is different,” Riley said. “I’ve had a couple in the past where it was only 10-14 days and I was back playing. Trainers and doctors put you through protocol, you just follow it and go day by day with the symptoms. The fewer symptoms, the more you can do until you feel like those headaches have gone away.

“You have to realize,” Riley said, “some injuries you can play when it’s a little sore, but with your head, I don’t and the trainers don’t want you playing when you still have headaches. Unfortunately it takes longer than a little twist here, a sprain there.”

Riley, who has spent at least part of each of the Adirondack Thunder’s five seasons here, had to watch as Adirondack suffered its franchise-high 11-game losing streak from Dec. 6-27.