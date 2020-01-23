Riley's return to Thunder is nigh

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder may well get forward Conor Riley back at some point this weekend for their trio of games, starting home Friday against Brampton.
Riley’s last action was on Nov. 29. He’s missed the past 24 games with a concussion, but he has increased his participation in practice the last couple of weeks and looked more like his familiar high-energy self at Thursday’s practice.
But as anyone who has had a concussion knows, the brain dictates and the athlete obeys.
“Every concussion is different,” Riley said. “I’ve had a couple in the past where it was only 10-14 days and I was back playing. Trainers and doctors put you through protocol, you just follow it and go day by day with the symptoms. The fewer symptoms, the more you can do until you feel like those headaches have gone away.
“You have to realize,” Riley said, “some injuries you can play when it’s a little sore, but with your head, I don’t and the trainers don’t want you playing when you still have headaches. Unfortunately it takes longer than a little twist here, a sprain there.”
Riley, who has spent at least part of each of the Adirondack Thunder’s five seasons here, had to watch as Adirondack suffered its franchise-high 11-game losing streak from Dec. 6-27.
“I think that makes it even harder,” said Riley, who has three goals and nine assists in 19 games this season. “You kind of want to be out there, at least trying to help the team as much as you can. So it does get frustrating.”
Riley said he trusts the doctors’ schedule, but there’s always a little apprehension the first few times back on the ice for practice.
You have free articles remaining.
“You’re constantly thinking, ‘Oh, when’s the headache going to come?’ Because over the last three or four weeks, you’ve constantly had one. It’s nice when the headaches go away. The first few times you’re just hoping they don’t come back,” Riley said.
Riley said he felt pretty good after practices last week and after Thursday’s practice. Head coach Alex Loh said the key with any player who’s had a concussion is coordinating with the medical staff to make sure that once a player returns, “he gets to the point where he’ll feel comfortable just jumping right in.”
Should that happen this weekend, Riley — always one of the more popular players — will be a welcome sight.
“He’s been an integral part of the group for a handful of years, so we’re excited to have him back in the mix,” Loh said. “But yeah, the energy he brings — he plays the game the way we want to play. He’ll just lift the group up.”
Chasing, not chased
Riley bluntly stated what the Thunder have to do over the next 29 games. They’re in fifth place in the North Division, two points (but five wins) behind Maine for the final playoff spot with three more games played than the Mariners. They’re also just six points ahead of Worcester.
“Since we’ve been here, it’s been top of the league, always chasing that number one spot,” Riley said. “Playoffs were always in the back of your head where you knew you’d be in, but you wanted the top seed. Now we’re in a situation where guys know we’ve got to start winning games at a pretty high clip. Especially those games against Maine and Worcester, that’s where it’s unacceptable if we don’t come out and put on a good performance.
“Our goal is to get in the playoffs one way or the other,” he added. “Guys don’t care what seed. ... Might be good to start playing playoff hockey right now.”
Loh said he told the team that its 5-0 win over Worcester in its last game before the All-Star break should be the diagram for the rest of the season.
“The message was we have some work to do, but we showed on Saturday how we can get that work accomplished,” Loh said. “So it’s just a matter of how we consistently play that way every night. I don’t think it mattered what team we were playing (Saturday), we were going to win that game, just the way our mentality was.”
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.