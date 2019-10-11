GLENS FALLS — The ECHL season hasn’t begun yet, and the hockey gods have already given and taken away in the case of the two players that have been with the Adirondack Thunder the longest.
Forward James Henry — last season’s captain and entering his fifth season with Adirondack and seventh in the Thunder organization — will start the 2019-20 season on the injured reserve. That’s notable because he hasn’t missed a game, regular and postseason, in the past two years. Forward Conor Riley, however, is fully recovered from a knee injury suffered late in the 2018-19 regular season, one which he battled through in five playoff games but wasn’t at his peak.
Riley’s had a busy summer, but he’s grateful for it as the Thunder open the regular season at Maine on Friday night. The Massena native signed with the Australian club CBR Brave in mid-June. He went from there to the Anaheim Ducks’ NHL camp, and then to the San Diego Gulls’ AHL camp before arriving back in Glens Falls for his fifth season with the Thunder.
“It’s been one of those summers where I’ve been all over the place,” Riley said. “The best thing about that is I feel like I’m in midseason form.”
Riley said he had been thinking about playing over the summer in Australia for a few years.
“Then with the knee injury at the end of last year, I figured that was the best way to kind of go, rehab, get some ice time and training,” he said. “It worked out for me. They set you up with a place to live, car, things like that. It was just a good way for me to stay in shape, get the legs back going and see a little bit of that country, too.”
The Thunder announced their season-opening roster on Thursday. It includes 11 forwards, eight defensemen, two goalies, two reserved players and two players on the injured reserve. One of the active defensemen, however — Gabriel Verpaelst — is serving a suspension and won’t be available until the Thunder’s Oct. 23 home game against Maine.
The forwards are Matt Salhany, Antoine Waked, Hayden Verbeek, Nikita Popugaev, Felix Girard, Casey Pierro-Zabotel, Shane Conacher, Ara Nazarian, Robbie Payne, Ryan Walker and Riley. The defensemen are Charlie Curti, Michael Sdao, Zach Borsoi, Tommy Parran, Blake Thompson, Colby Sissons, Kelly Summers and Verpaelst. The goalies are Michael McNiven and Eamon McAdam. Forwards Alex Carrier and Craig Martin are on reserve, while defenseman Jake Linhart and Henry are on injured reserve.
Twelve of those players spent at least part of last season with the Thunder.
As far as the goalies, Thunder coach Alex Loh said he plans to rotate the pair.
“We’ve got two excellent goalies,” Loh said, “so there’s no reason to get too crazy on one guy being the designated starter.”
For McNiven, who played 30 of his 31 games last season with Laval of the AHL, he knows his workload will increase at this level.
“In Laval, we only average allowing 15 to 20 shots a game,” he said. “That first (preseason) game here I had, like, 37 shots or whatever. That’s a change, but it’s going to be good for me. It’s better to get 40 shots a game than 15, right? That’s the only way you’re going to get better.”
The Thunder open the season with three away games in four days before having their home opener on Oct. 19 against Worcester.
“Even though we can’t play everybody, we’re going to bring everybody on the bus just to get everyone together and create that bonding,” Loh said. “The success of this organization has really been about the group coming together. If we can start that first weekend, so much the better.”
The opener against Maine is just one of 18 times the teams will play this season, up from 10 last season, as the loss of Manchester redistributed games for the rest of the North Division. The Thunder play Worcester 14 times, Brampton 13 times, Newfoundland 11 times and Reading eight times. The non-divisional games are against Allen (twice), Indy, Toledo, South Carolina, Jacksonville, Atlanta and Wheeling.
Changes
The main changes this year are the addition of goal-line cameras in every facility, not just one in each division like last year (Worcester had the North Division’s one last season); a change from five- to seven-minute 3-on-3 overtimes (in the hopes of cutting down shootouts); and a change in faceoff procedure after a penalty. This season, when a team takes a penalty, the opposition can choose which side of the offensive zone to take the faceoff.
