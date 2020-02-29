Reading wins special teams battle, tops Thunder

The second period ended tied 2-2 thanks to a quirky bounce on a redirected shot, but just as Adirondack struck for two goals quickly Friday against Reading, it was the Royals’ turn to repay the favor. With Szmatula serving four minutes for a double minor, Max Willman put a hard wrister in from the top of the circle just 33 seconds into the third.

Brayden Low made it 4-2 just 46 seconds later on a rebound past the outstretched leg of Eamon McAdam.

The Thunder netminder was making his seventh consecutive start and most of his 22 saves were even harder than the ones he had to make Friday.

The game had many penalties both ways, but Reading’s ability to capitalize was the difference.

“They executed, we didn’t, that’s all it came down to,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to score more than one goal when you get two 5-on-3s in a five-minute major. That’s unacceptable.

“(Our) power play in the third was unacceptable, as well,” Loh added. “We can’t not get a shot.”