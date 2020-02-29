Reading wins special teams battle, tops Thunder

GLENS FALLS — On Law Enforcement Appreciation Night, the Adirondack Thunder were reminded that if you do the crime, you gotta do the time.
Reading scored two power-play goals and won the special-teams battle by keeping the Thunder off the scoreboard at some key times when they were on the power play, topping Adirondack 4-2 before a franchise-record 5,484 fans Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.
Adirondack’s lone power-play goal kicked off the scoring. The Thunder had a 5-on-3 advantage for two minutes and couldn’t score, but still struck in 5 on 4 at 11:55 of the first period when Conor Riley took Ludvig Larsson’s short pass and scored on the doorstep for his eighth of the season.
Reading tied it at 1 on its first power-play tally by Eric Knodel with 8 seconds left in the period.
The Thunder regained the lead, as Colby Sissons contributed right away after being sent down from Binghamton. Mike Szmatula passed across and slightly backwards to a cutting Sissons, who notched his sixth of the season.
“Maybe a little at the start,” Sissons said of adjustments from Binghamton to Adirondack. “At the end of the day hockey’s hockey. Definitely a little faster up there, but it’s good to be in a playoff race. Like to be a little closer, but we’re plugging away here.”
The second period ended tied 2-2 thanks to a quirky bounce on a redirected shot, but just as Adirondack struck for two goals quickly Friday against Reading, it was the Royals’ turn to repay the favor. With Szmatula serving four minutes for a double minor, Max Willman put a hard wrister in from the top of the circle just 33 seconds into the third.
Brayden Low made it 4-2 just 46 seconds later on a rebound past the outstretched leg of Eamon McAdam.
The Thunder netminder was making his seventh consecutive start and most of his 22 saves were even harder than the ones he had to make Friday.
The game had many penalties both ways, but Reading’s ability to capitalize was the difference.
“They executed, we didn’t, that’s all it came down to,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to score more than one goal when you get two 5-on-3s in a five-minute major. That’s unacceptable.
“(Our) power play in the third was unacceptable, as well,” Loh added. “We can’t not get a shot.”
Saturday was potentially a good situation for Adirondack, as Brampton — the team it’s chasing for the final North Division playoff spot — was off. A win would have put the Thunder only four points behind. But now it must find a way to win over division-leading Newfoundland, which it travels to next week for games Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
“It’s a business trip,” Loh said. “We know how to do it. We’ve just got to go up there with a mission and make sure we do it. They’ve been struggling a little bit lately. We’ve got to make sure we take advantage of that.”
NOTES: It was the Thunder’s third standing-room-only crowd this season.
