GLENS FALLS — On 80s Night at the Adirondack Thunder game Friday, the tunes filled the air during every break in the action.
The Thunder didn't have the same zip as the music. Meanwhile, the Reading Royals looked like either the New York Islanders or Edmonton Oilers during that decade in a 4-1 Royals win.
Reading played like the first-place team it is in the ECHL's North Division. Adirondack, meanwhile, finds itself clinging to fourth place by one point over an improving Maine squad that it faces on the road Saturday night.
The Thunder scored first when Matt Salhany took a swing at a rebound out of the air and landed it in the net for his third goal this season. The Royals argued the puck was too high in the air, but it was allowed.
Thunder PP goal (at very end). pic.twitter.com/ZXPra2LzCg— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) November 16, 2019
Besides the strong play of Eamon McAdam, who made 22 saves and kept things from being worse, it was the only thing Thunder fans had to cheer about.
"We've just got to be better prepared," Salhany said. "We can't have McAdam bailing us out every game. He makes the routine saves and he makes more than that, and we've got to find the back of the net."
Reading tied it at 1 on the first of its two power-play goals at 7:14 of the second as Frankie DiChiara notched his eighth of the season.
The Thunder had a chance to go ahead, but Reading goalie Kirill Ustimenko stopped Ryan Walker's penalty shot.
"I thought Ryan made a great move, (their) goalie made a great save, so there's not much you can do about that," Thunder coach Alex Loh said.
The Royals got their second goal at 18:25 of the period as Pascal Laberge gathered a turnover and wristed it into the upper net. They made it 3-1 47 seconds into the third on a power play as Max Willman got inside Jake Linhart and slid it past McAdam.
"I think we just tried to force stuff to the middle too much," Loh said of the night. "We tried to make plays through them instead of going around them and be patient until we get to the offensive zone, then we start to get the middle ice."
The Royals were particularly impressive with the way they helped each other at both ends. If there was one Thunder on a play, there were two Royals.
"That's something we went over," Salhany said. "They play their systems well. We wanted to have an emphasis on going north with the puck and they kinda clogged the system. It kind of fell right into their game."
Another area the Thunder will have to answer the bell on is how Reading played the first five minutes of every period — as if it were only five minutes long. The Royals only finished with a 26-25 shot edge, but time of possession, especially early, was noticeably in their favor.
NOTES: Friday marked Thunder captain James Henry's 400th career pro game.
