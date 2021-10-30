Reading beats Thunder in OT

GLENS FALLS — There are all kinds of adjectives to describe the points a team gets during the ECHL season. On Saturday, the Adirondack Thunder got a solid one point in a 3-2 overtime loss to Reading at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Thunder (1-1-1-0) scored another power-play goal, the defense didn’t allow any poor goals, and all aspects of their game clicked.

It’s just that Patrick McNally connected on a backhanded goal at 5:07 of the 3-on-3, sudden-death overtime.

“I think we played well,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “It was one of those games we knew was a bit of a measuring stick coming in. I think a couple of bounces didn’t go our way, and the next time we’ll be on the right side of them.”

Reading either had the lead or was tied, but never let Adirondack pull ahead. Matthew Strome’s goal at 6:26 of the first period gave the Royals an early lead, but Adirondack answered at 12:10 when Nick Rivera scored his first of the season on a rebound of Patrick Grasso’s shot.

Brayden Low put Reading up 2-1 at 8:56 of the second on a give-and-go.

It stayed that way for a while until Pete MacArthur notched his first of the season on a one-timer from Grasso, who did yeoman’s work in earning the first assist. Grasso got the rebound of Samuel Laberge’s shot down low and forced Reading goaltender Pat Nagle out of position. Grasso went behind the goal and found a wide-open MacArthur in the circle for the power-play tally at 18:02.

When asked what the difference has been in the power play since its 0-for-7 start in the first game, MacArthur stated it simply.

“Listening to Alex, watching the video, trusting each other,” he said. “Power plays don’t care who scores. Good power plays don’t care who touches the puck.”

MacArthur and Grasso remarked how the team is getting more comfortable with each other’s tendencies.

“Not a lot of us have played together, and you don’t just mimic game play,” MacArthur said. “You can’t mimic a guy coming down the wall wanting to crush you. You can’t mimic a two-one-one. You just can’t, it’s impossible. We’ve gotten better every game; that’s a fair assessment.”

The Thunder now prepare for three games in three days against North Division-leading Newfoundland on Friday through Sunday. At least the Growlers will play in Newfoundland, and not Toronto, as the team was having disagreements with the city of St. John’s over the arena.

On Saturday, the club announced that its first six home games of the season will be played at the 1,065-seat Conception Bay South Arena. Conception Bay South is about 14 miles from St. John’s.

Royals 3, Thunder 2, OT Reading;1;1;0;1 — 3 Adirondack;1;1;0;0 — 2 First Period — 1, Reading, Strome 3 (Bajikov, Ebbing), 6:26. 2, Adirondack, Rivera 1 (Thompson, Irvine), 12:10. Second Period — 3, Reading, Low 1 (Cormier), 8:56. 4, Adirondack, MacArthur 1 (Grasso, Laberge), 18:02 (pp). Third Period — None. Overtime — 5, Reading, McNally 2, 5:07. Goalies — Reading, Nagle (33 shots-31 saves). Adirondack, Mitens (26-23). Power-plays — Reading 0-1, Adirondack 1-3. Ref — Riley Yerkovich. A — 3,433.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0