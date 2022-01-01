Quick OT goal sinks Thunder in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Pascal Laberge scored 20 seconds into overtime as the Maine Mariners beat the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Thunder got one point out of the overtime loss, putting them in a tie with Maine for third place in the ECHL’s North Division. Reading is one point behind both of those teams.

Saturday’s ending was a mirror image of the night before, except that Adirondack was the winning team at home against Newfoundland on New Year’s Eve. Patrick Grasso scored the game-winning goal of that game in the first minute of overtime for a 4-3 victory.

The Thunder came into Saturday’s game having received four players back from AHL teams — goalie Brandon Kasel and defenseman Blake Thompson came down from Hartford and forwards Sam Laberge and Tyler Irvine came back from Utica. Veteran Peter MacArthur missed the game, however, due to an injury.

Kasel played in goal and stopped 28 shots, including a sprawling stop early in the third period that kept it a one-goal margin.

Maine took a 1-0 lead early in the first period before Irvine tied it up 3 1/2 minutes later. The Mariners again took the lead when Laberge scored in the final 10 seconds of the third period, but Robbie Payne’s power-play goal tied it at 2-2 midway through the third period.

The Thunder’s Friday victory came in their first home game in 21 days. They were helped by the presence of defenseman Matias Cleland, who had just signed and was playing in his first game for the Thunder in two years.

“He was excellent,” coach Alex Loh said of the veteran of 142 ECHL games. “I thought he was really good. For him to come in and step up like that is huge, a testament to his character to come in ice cold — he’s coaching a little bit and doing stuff to stay in shape, but in the end there’s nothing like playing games, and he hasn’t played a game in two years.”

Mariners 3, Thunder 2 Adirondack;1;0;1;0 — 2 Maine;1;1;0;1 — 3 First period — 1, Maine, Horvath 1 (Kile, Malatesta), 6:06. 2, Adirondack, T. Irvine 12, 9:26. Second period — 3, Maine, Laberge 9 (Kile), 9:54. Third period — 4, Adirondack, Payne 8 (Vidmar, Thompson), 9:51. Overtime — 5, Maine, Laberge 10 (Malatesta, Kile), 0:20. Shots — Adirondack 12-5-16-0—33; Maine 12-14-4-1— 31. Power plays — Adirondack 1-5, Maine 1-4. Goalies-saves — Kasel (A) 28; Bouthillier (M) 31. Ref — Gruhl. A — 2,281.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0