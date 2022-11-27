Quick OT goal gives Reading 3-2 win over Thunder

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder got one point out of Saturday’s game. The “loser point,” as some call it.

That’s the point that professional hockey awards to any team that shows up for the opening faceoff of overtime. Which is about all the Thunder accomplished during the short life of Saturday’s OT.

Mason Millman scored seven seconds into overtime to give the Reading Royals a 3-2 win at Cool Insuring Arena.

That meant one point in the standings for Adirondack, making it five of a possible six points during Thanksgiving week. But is that enough for a team that’s trying to make up for a poor start? After all, Reading walked out of the building with two points, and the Royals are one of the teams the Thunder may need to catch for a playoff spot.

A win would have put a bow on a great comeback week for the Thunder. It would have put them a tie with Maine for fifth place in the ECHL’s North Division — a small step forward, but a meaningful one for a team that didn’t win until its sixth game of the season.

Patrick Grasso’s game-tying goal late in the third period saved them from defeat, but Reading’s quick overtime goal dashed any hopes of a six-point week.

“It’s great to get one point out of that game,” Grasso said, “but I think we set a new standard for ourselves this weekend and we didn’t live up to that tonight. We’re going to get back on the horse and get back after it next weekend.”

Saturday was very much a game of close calls and near misses for both teams. Reading misfired twice with an open net, and the Thunder just missed in the third period on a puck that slid through the goal mouth. Referee Kevin Corbett, a former Queensbury High School hockey player, went through a long video review before ruling it was not a goal.

Max Balinson gave Reading a 2-1 lead 13:28 into the third period on a Reading rush after an Adirondack defenseman fell at the blue line. Grasso tied it at the 17:05 mark, circling around the back of the net and drifting backward into the slot, where he converted Ryan Da Silva’s pass out of the corner.

“He made two really good plays down in the corner there,” Grasso said. “He was heavy on the puck and created an opportunity that was fortunate enough to find my stick.”

There were lots of power plays for both teams, and each team converted on its first of the night. Grasso scored 7:46 into the first period — prompting a legal littering of the ice by fans on Teddy Bear toss night — and the Royals answered on their own power play exactly one minute later.

Notes: Reading appeared to be unhappy with at least one call Corbett made. After the Royals were hit with a tripping call near the end of the second period, forward Alec Butcher mockingly dove on the ice in front of Corbett, as if to demonstrate a dive.

Royals 3, Thunder 2 Reading;1;0;1;1 — 3 Adirondack;1;0;1;0 — 2 First period — 1, Adirondack, Grasso 7 (Harper, Stief), 7:46 (pp). 2, Reading, Bradley 6 (Newton, McFadden), 8:46 (pp). Second period — None. Third period — 3, Reading, Balinson 1 (Bradley), 13:28. 4, Adirondack, Grasso (Da Silva, Parent), 17:05. Overtime — 5, Reading, Millman 2 (Newton), :07. Shots — Reading 8-7-11-1—27; Adirondack 12-4-7-0—23. Power plays — Reading 1-4; Adirondack 1-5. Goalies — Claeys (Read) 23 shots-21 saves; Theut (Adir) 27-24. Ref — Corbett. A — 3,782.