ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — Vinnie Purpura stopped 37 shots in his professional debut and Shane Harper scored twice as the Adirondack Thunder posted a 6-2 ECHL victory over Newfoundland on Friday.

The Thunder scored three times in the second period to build on a 2-1 lead and gain two valuable points in the standings. Sebastian Vidmar had three assists.

Purpura, who stands 6-foot-6, was signed earlier this week. He played three season at Long Island University after two previous seasons at Boston University.

Xavier Parent and Brady Fleurent scored first-period goals for the visitors. Wayne Letourneau made it a 3-1 game 10:14 into the second period, and Harper followed with his two goals. Ryan Smith added a third-period goal.

The Thunder, who were outshot 39-29, play a third straight game in Newfoundland on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Thunder 6, Growlers 2 Adirondack;2;3;1 — 6 Newfoundland;1;1;0 — 2 First period — 1, Adirondack, Parent 23 (Jennings, Harper), 3:28. 2, Adirondack, Fleurent 6 (Orgel, Rivera), 15:02. 3, Newfoundland, Badini 8 (Suthers, Kruse), 16:25. Second period — 4, Adirondack, Letourneau 2 (Jozefek, Hallbauer), 10:14 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Harper 17 (Vidmar), 11:34. 6, Newfoundland, Gogolev 25 (Skirving, Walker), 13:03 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Vidmar 10 (Letourneau, Stief), 18:03. Third period — 8, Adirondack, Smith 13 (Orgel), 8:33. Shots — Adirondack 12-13-4—29; Newfoundland 16-10-13—39. Power plays — Adirondack 1-5; Newfoundland 1-4 Goalies — Purpura (Adir) 39 shots-37 saves; Petruzzelli (New) 29-23. Ref — Heidemann. A — 4,017.