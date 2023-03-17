ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — Vinnie Purpura stopped 37 shots in his professional debut and Shane Harper scored twice as the Adirondack Thunder posted a 6-2 ECHL victory over Newfoundland on Friday.
The Thunder scored three times in the second period to build on a 2-1 lead and gain two valuable points in the standings. Sebastian Vidmar had three assists.
Purpura, who stands 6-foot-6, was signed earlier this week. He played three season at Long Island University after two previous seasons at Boston University.
Xavier Parent and Brady Fleurent scored first-period goals for the visitors. Wayne Letourneau made it a 3-1 game 10:14 into the second period, and Harper followed with his two goals. Ryan Smith added a third-period goal.
The Thunder, who were outshot 39-29, play a third straight game in Newfoundland on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.