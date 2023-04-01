WORCESTER, Mass. — Goalie Isaac Poulter made 32 saves on the same day he was sent down from the AHL as the Adirondack Thunder beat Worcester 3-1 on Saturday night at the DCU Center.

The Thunder moved to within one point of fourth-place Worcester in the race for the final playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division. Adirondack has two games in hand on the Railers as the regular season enter its final two weeks.

Before the game, the Thunder got some good news about goalie Vinnie Purpura, who was injured during Friday's game at Worcester. The Thunder said in a statement Purpura had been released from the hospital and would return to Glens Falls with the team.

Poulter was assigned to Adirondack from Utica on Saturday morning and made the start that night. He was tested over and over in the second period, when the Thunder were outshot 22-3, but allowed only one goal, on a power play.

The visitors took an early lead when Sebastian Vidmar scored a power-play goal at 5:04 of the first period. Kyle Hallbauer's long pass set up Matt Jennings for a second Thunder goal late in the period.

Travis Broughman scored an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left in regulation.

The Thunder extended their streak of games without a loss in regulation to 11 games. They went 2-0-1 on the road this week and haven't lost away from home in regulation since March 10.

Adirondack hosts Maine on Friday, then plays the next three games on the road.

Thunder 3, Worcester 1 Adirondack;2;0;1 — 3 Worcester;0;1;0 — 1 First period — 1, Adirondack, Vidmar 11 (Orgel, Grasso), 5:04 (pp). 2, Adirondack, Jennings 3 (Hallbauer), 18:55. Second period — 3, Worcester, Vesey 12 (Coughlin, Jandric), 12:44 (pp). Third period — 4, Adirondack, Broughman 11, 19:50 (en). Shots — Adirondack 13-3-6—22; Worcester 7-22-4—33. Power plays — Adirondack 1-4; Worcester 1-3. Goalies — Poulter (Adir) 33 shots-32 saves; Tikkanen (Wor) 21-19. Refs —Lindner, Terreri. A — 5,681.