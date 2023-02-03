GLENS FALLS — The coldest night of the year brought out the hottest goalie performance of the season for the Adirondack Thunder.

Isaac Poulter — who has seen plenty of frigid winters growing up in Winnipeg in central Canada — made a whopping 49 saves Friday night as the Thunder earned their first win of the season over Reading in six tries, 5-2.

“They were shooting a lot from the outside to start with, so it made it pretty easy to get into the game,” said Poulter, a 21-year-old rookie. “The team did a great job scoring five goals and blocking a lot of shots — probably could’ve been at least 65 if we weren’t eating a lot of pucks tonight, so it was great.”

“I thought Poulter was awesome. He didn’t really move a whole lot, which is a good thing,” said head coach Pete MacArthur, who was back behind the bench after missing two games last weekend in Covid protocol. “He struggled a couple starts ago, so we pulled back on him a little bit, just as a younger kid — and he’s responded, which is awesome. He’s had a couple good outings in a row and now we’ll let Jake (Theut) handle the back half of this for us.”

Five players scored goals and Xavier Parent dished out three assists for the Thunder (15-19-6), who play at Reading on Saturday at 7 p.m. before a three-game road trip to Newfoundland next week. Adirondack closed within nine points of fourth-place Worcester in the ECHL North Division standings.

After Evan Barratt opened the scoring for the second-place Royals just 2:44 into the game, Poulter did not allow another goal until the final three minutes of the contest. He blocked, lunged and sprawled as he continually stonewalled Reading’s attempts to get back in the game.

“That’s kind of a big game for me,” Poulter said. “I haven’t been playing my best lately, but it’s huge for me to get back and hopefully keep playing like that.”

“We see it every day in practice, so it’s not a surprise, but he played amazing tonight, that was awesome to see,” said defenseman Jeff Taylor, who scored the go-ahead goal for the Thunder 6:42 into the second period, just after a couple of rapid-fire saves by Poulter at the other end.

Ryan Smith followed Taylor’s goal 35 seconds later, crashing the left side of the crease and redirecting a long pass from Matt Stief for a 3-1 lead.

Just 1:46 into the third period, Travis Broughman scored on a breakaway, a freak goal that he batted out of the air after his initial shot went off the blocker of Reading goalie Nolan Maier.

Hometown favorite Shawn Weller scored on a power play later in the third for a 5-1 lead. Patrick Grasso had scored the Thunder’s first goal on a backdoor tip-in from Shane Harper.

Defenseman Cory Dennis, whom the Thunder brought back this week after three months in the SPHL, got his first point with the team on an assist.

“We didn’t play our best game, but we worked hard and got five goals,” MacArthur said. “I think we just finished — there were a couple other games this year where we had the opportunity to really be in the game and potentially win it, and we’d turn off. And Reading’s not a team that turns off, ever, really. We stayed with it, so that’s encouraging also.”

“That was a big hurdle we had to get over and it was nice to do that. It wasn’t our best game, but I thought we had moments where we played really strong,” Taylor said. “We’re starting to finally find our identity as a team — I think we were kind of searching for that at the beginning of the year. There were times when we had it, we were pretty inconsistent — I think we’re hitting a groove here heading into the second half (of the season).”

Thunder 5, Royals 2 Reading;1;0;1 — 2 Adirondack;1;2;2 — 5 First period — 1, Reading, Barratt 4 (Gerard), 2:44. 2, Adirondack, Grasso 19 (Harper, Broughman), 11:17. Second period — 3, Adirondack Taylor 4 (Parent), 6:42. 4, Adirondack, Smith 7 (Stief, Dennis), 7:17. Third period — 5, Adirondack, Broughman 6 (Parent, Da Silva), 1:46. 6, Adirondack, Weller 6 (Stief, Parent), 10:24 (pp). 7, Reading, Paliani 7 (Hoffmann, Felix), 17:13. Shots — Reading 14-21-16—51; Adirondack 15-11-11—37. Power plays — Reading 0-2; Adirondack 1-3. Goalies — Mainer (Read) 37 shots-32 saves; Poulter (Adir) 51-49. Refs —Cadieux, Esposito. A — 3,262.

