Either the Adirondack Thunder or the Worcester Railers will clinch the final playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division this weekend.

Adirondack can clinch by winning any two games in regulation. Worcester can clinch with one regulation win if the Thunder lose in regulation on Friday, or with two regulation wins if the Thunder win in regulation on Friday.

But the situation gets more complicated if any games go into overtime or a shootout, where the loser gains one point. The number of possible outcomes runs into the dozens.

So, to set the scene:

Current standings: Worcester is in fourth place with 72 points (26 wins in regulation). Adirondack is in fifth place with 71 points (27 wins in regulation).

Deciding factors: Playoff spots are decided by a team's point total. The first tie-breaker is wins in regulation, a number that currently favors Adirondack. The second tie-breaker is regulation-plus-overtime wins, a number that would favor Worcester if it comes into play.

Next step: The fourth-place team will face Newfoundland in a first-round best-of-seven series.

Games remaining: Adirondack visits Trois-Rivieres on Friday, then hosts Worcester on Saturday and Sunday. Worcester only has the two games against the Thunder.

Friday's game: The Thunder can improve their position with a win or overtime game in Trois-Rivieres, but cannot clinch in that game. Oddly enough, if Friday's game goes beyond regulation, an OT/shootout win has the same effect as an OT/shootout loss.

Weekend games: Adirondack must take points from Worcester on the weekend, including at least one win. Two overtime/shootout losses, for instance, would not be enough for the Thunder even if they beat Trois-Rivieres. A regulation win on Friday makes that path easier — one win vs. Worcester would be enough. A regulation loss on Friday makes the path harder — the Thunder would need more than two points.

First tie-breaker: There are several scenarios where Worcester and Adirondack finish tied in points and the Thunder make the playoffs based on wins in regulation. This includes an overtime result on Friday followed by a split of points on the weekend, as well as a Thunder loss in regulation on Friday followed by a win and an OT/shootout loss in the weekend games.

Second tie-breaker: There is one scenario where Adirondack wins in OT on Friday, loses one game to Worcester in regulation and wins the other game against Worcester in overtime. The teams would be tied in points as well as wins in regulation, and Worcester would advance to the playoffs based on the second tie-breaker, regulation-plus-overtime wins.

Pull the goalie: There are scenarios were one team, in need of a regulation win, may pull the goalie for an extra attacker in a tie game on Sunday. That would be quite an unusual scene.