Pivnick provides some relief during pandemic

Even if the team he works for is done for the season, Evan Pivnick's broadcasting career is getting a second life.

Pivnick, the director of communications and radio broadcaster for the Adirondack Thunder, saw former New York Mets and current UCLA broadcaster Josh Lewin do a broadcast of something in ordinary life — without sports — on Twitter during the coronavirus pandemic. Lewin encouraged other broadcasters to send him their own submissions, so Pivnick started with watching traffic from his balcony during the time of staying in place.

He sent the clip to Lewin, who complimented him ("Attababy") and retweeted it, and people liked it. Pivnick has also posted his play-by-plays to his Instagram account.

The next three days he did play-by-play of the lighting of a candle, a female fight on "The Jerry Springer Show" and a dramatic moment from "Titanic."

"And people still weren't unfollowing me yet, so..." Pivnick said, laughing.

Pivnick then got a text from someone at Barstool Sports' website, noting that one of its bloggers, "KFC", had written about Pivnick's humorous play-by-plays.