Pivnick provides some relief during pandemic

Even if the team he works for is done for the season, Evan Pivnick's broadcasting career is getting a second life.
Pivnick, the director of communications and radio broadcaster for the Adirondack Thunder, saw former New York Mets and current UCLA broadcaster Josh Lewin do a broadcast of something in ordinary life — without sports — on Twitter during the coronavirus pandemic. Lewin encouraged other broadcasters to send him their own submissions, so Pivnick started with watching traffic from his balcony during the time of staying in place.
https://twitter.com/EvanPivnickADK/status/1241461801788878851?s=20
He sent the clip to Lewin, who complimented him ("Attababy") and retweeted it, and people liked it. Pivnick has also posted his play-by-plays to his Instagram account.
The next three days he did play-by-play of the lighting of a candle, a female fight on "The Jerry Springer Show" and a dramatic moment from "Titanic."
https://twitter.com/EvanPivnickADK/status/1241787224519249920?s=20
You have free articles remaining.
"And people still weren't unfollowing me yet, so..." Pivnick said, laughing.
Pivnick then got a text from someone at Barstool Sports' website, noting that one of its bloggers, "KFC", had written about Pivnick's humorous play-by-plays.
On Wednesday, Pivnick's play-by-play was from the "Friends" episode where Ross accidentally says Rachel's name instead of Emily at their wedding. After that was posted, he got a notice that Jimmy Kimmel followed him on Instagram.
https://twitter.com/EvanPivnickADK/status/1242852143410929669?s=20
"That's cool because he has about 2.2 million followers and only follows 550 people," Pivnick said. "Then I got a notification from a producer, and last night, the "Friends" episode one was shown on his online minilogue, because he interviewed Courtney Cox after it."
Kimmel awarded Pivnick his "#quarantime Killer of the Night" award before showing the clip.
"I'm trying to keep myself busy. Creativity gets the mind going. There's only so much I can do inside — I don't want to get caught outside and yelled at. People are starting to follow me and retweet me. I'm trying to find ideas, and I'm open to suggestions from anyone," Pivnick said.
"If I can make some people happy during this time, I'm glad to do it," he said.
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!