GLENS FALLS — Forward James Phelan was released from his tryout contract with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League and was reassigned to the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday.

Phelan played in just two games with the Rocket and didn't score any points.

Prior to that, he played in seven games with Adirondack and registered two assists.

