Petruzzelli, Growlers beat Thunder

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — Newfoundland goalie Keith Petruzzelli stopped all 27 shots he saw as the Growlers beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-0 on Sunday.

The Growlers won the rubber match of the three-game weekend series, losing only on Saturday night. The Growlers are 6-1-0 and hold first place in the ECHL's North Division by a comfortable margin.

Alex Sakellaropoulos took the loss in goal for Adirondack, allowing four goals on 34 shots.

Newfoundland outshot the Thunder 17-5 in the first period and took a 2-0 lead on goals by Gordie Green and Riley McCourt. Noel Hoefenmayer scored a power-play goal in the second period.

The Growlers scored an empty-net goal 15:10 into the third period and added a fifth goal in the final minute.

The Thunder return home this coming weekend for a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies, Friday through Sunday at Cool Insuring Arena.

