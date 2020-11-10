Pete MacArthur returning to Adirondack

MacArthur, a Clifton Park native, played 164 games for the Thunder and is second in franchise history with 144 points and 99 assists, and fourth all-time in goals scored with 45. He played for Adirondack for three seasons — 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2018-19.

"When Orlando called and told me that I was being traded back home to the Thunder, my family and I were super excited but also very grateful for the opportunity that the Solar Bears gave us to play for them and also for trading us to a place we were very familiar in Glens Falls," MacArthur said in a Thunder press release. "We feel like we are extended family when it comes to the Adirondack hockey community. We're ready to get back to playing some hockey and hopefully get that Kelly Cup Championship."