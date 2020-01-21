Payne to skip ECHL All-Star Classic; Thunder get goalie

GLENS FALLS — Because of a hand injury, Adirondack Thunder forward Robbie Payne will not play in Wednesday's ECHL All-Star Classic. No other Thunder member will replace him on the roster.

Payne has 11 goals and 15 assists in 40 games with Adirondack, which next plays Friday when it hosts Brampton.

In other news Tuesday, the Florida Everblades traded goalie Sean Romeo to Adirondack. Romeo, 25, had played 33 minutes in two games with Florida. Before that, he started the season with Cincinnati, where he had a record of 6-2 in nine games with a .901 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average.