Payne's third-period goal lifts Thunder to victory

PORTLAND, Maine — Robbie Payne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as the Adirondack Thunder beat the Maine Mariners 4-2 on Sunday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Payne scored on a rebound of Jake Linhart’s shot at the 5:23 mark of the third period. Kelly Summers netted a shorthanded goal into an empty net in the final minute as the Thunder snapped a four-game losing streak.

The win kept Adirondack in third place of the ECHL’s North Division, three points ahead of Maine.

The Thunder outshot Maine 37-27, but unlike the night before against Worcester, their shots advantage produced a road win. Eamon McAdam made 25 saves to get the win in goal for the visitors.

Maine scored twice in the first period, but the Thunder answered each goal. Ara Nazarian tied it at 1-1 on Mike Szmatula’s assist at 7:23 and Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored his 18th goal of the season at 16:09 to make it a 2-2 game.

After playing four straight on the road, the Thunder now play four of their next five games on home ice. They host Maine on Wednesday and Worcester on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.