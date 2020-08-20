 Skip to main content
Parran re-signs with Adirondack Thunder
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have re-signed defenseman Tommy Parran for the 2020-21 season.

Parran, a 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, played 46 games with the Thunder last season, contributing two goals and five assists. He was tied for third on the team in plus/minus with a plus-4 rating.

Parran, 25, made his professional debut with the Thunder at the end of the 2018-29 season and got an assist in three games. He then returned to Ohio State University to complete his education.

