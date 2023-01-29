Parent's hat trick leads Thunder past Lions, 7-3

GLENS FALLS — Xavier Parent had a hat trick and Travis Broughman scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as the Adirondack Thunder trounced Trois-Rivieres 7-3 on Sunday at Cool Insuring Arena.

Isaac Poulter made 24 saves in goal to get the win as the Thunder took sole possession of fifth place in the ECHL's North Division.

Trois-Rivieres scored a short-handed goal and a power-play goal to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period. Brady Fleurent's pass set up a breakaway goal by Broughman with two minutes left in the period to give Adirondack the lead.

Patrick Grasso and Parent scored in the first minute of the third period as the Thunder pulled away to take two of the three weekend games from the Lions.

Check back later tonight for a full story and photos from the game.

Thunder 7, Trois-Rivieres 3 Trois-Rivieres;0;2;1 — 3 Adirondack;2;1;4 — 7 First period — 1, Adirondack, Parent 13 (Long, Jozefek), 1:20. 2, Adirondack, Da Silva 4 (Parent, Jozefek), 5:00. Second period — 3, Trois-Rivieres, Bilek 10 (Guay), 6:06 (sh). 4, Trois-Rivieres, Bilek 11 Guay, Breton), 12:12 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Broughman 5 (Fleurent), 18:00. Third period — 6, Adirondack, Grasso 18 (Harper, Smith), :21. 7, Adirondack, Parent 14, :43. 8, Adirondack, Parent 15 (Taylor, Orgel), 9:05. 9. Trois-Rivieres, Bilek 12 (Stapley, Breton), 11:19 (pp). 10, Adirondack, Harper 12 (Taylor, Fleurent), 12:14 (pp). Shots — Trois-Rivieres 6-9-12—27; Adirondack 13-6-14—33. Power plays — Trois-Rivieres 2-3; Adirondack 1-4. Goalies — Vrbetic (TR) 21 shots-16 saves, Marotte (TR) 12-10; Poulter (Adir) 27-24. Ref — O'Rourke. A — 2,467.