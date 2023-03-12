GLENS FALLS — The good news: the Adirondack Thunder have been fortunate to get good performances from new players this season.

The bad news: they’ve had to go out and get a lot of new players.

Goalie Mike Robinson is one of the newest of the new guys, and he backstopped a victory for the second straight day at Cool Insuring Arena. Xavier Parent scored twice in the second period as the Thunder beat Trois-Rivieres 5-2 on Sunday.

Two straight victories over the Lions saved what could have been a train-wreck of a week for the Thunder. After losing the first two games of the week, they went 2-2, but are still nine points behind fourth-place Worcester in the battle for the last playoff spot in the ECHL’s North Division.

Matt Jennings, Shane Harper and Nick Rivera also scored for the Thunder. Robinson was solid in goal for the second straight game.

“Definitely feels good,” Robinson said, “first couple days here obviously went pretty well, so happy to get four points for the two games, and I think we can build off it next weekend.”

Jennings and defenseman Kyle Hallbauer, who were signed recently, also seemed to fit right in. Coach Pete MacArthur said he’s just asked new players to do their part.

“Just try to give them an opportunity to prove that they can do it,” he said, “more so than come in and, you’ve got to light the world on fire to prove you can play in this league. ... So for us, it’s just come and prove that you can come help us. Don’t come and think you have to be a superstar.”

The Thunder continue to deal with a raft of player absences because of injuries, illness or promotions. Among those MacArthur does not expect to have on next week’s road trip to Newfoundland are defensemen Bryce Martin and Jeff Taylor, forwards Colin Long, Brandon Schultz and Yanick Turcotte and goalies Jake Theut and Isaac Poulter. Forward Sebastian Vidmar is expected to return.

The Thunder were tied 1-1 on Sunday when Parent scored twice in the second period. Trois-Rivieres got one back late in the second period, but Harper made it 4-2 early in the third period and Rivera scored a late insurance goal.

“We played the right way for six periods,” MacArthur said of the past two games. “You could see it. (The Lions) had to skate through a lot of red jerseys ... last night, black jerseys ... so I don’t think we gave them a whole lot. We played a sound, structure game as a unit.”

It’s still a long climb to get back into playoff contention, and 10 of the Thunder’s 15 remaining games will be played away from home.

“We know that every game is important, every point is important for us,” Parent said. “We just need to play the game and play hard every game; every point we can get is huge for us. We just have to keep going.”

Thunder 5, Lions 2 Trois-Rivières;1;1;0 — 2 Adirondack;1;2;2 — 5 First period — 1, Trois-Rivieres, Barron 6 (Guay, Cook), 4:53. 2, Adirondack, Jennings 2 (Rivera, Fleurent), 6:07. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Parent 21 (Harper), 6:11. 4, Adirondack, Parent 22 (Grasso, Harper), 11:51. 5, Trois-Riviers, Beauregard 20 (Francis, Phelan), 13:02. Third period — 6, Adirondack, Harper 16 (Dennis, Orgel), 4:29. 7, Adirondack, Rivera 5 (Orgel), 17:01 (sh). Shots — Trois-Rivieres 12-9-11—32; Adirondack 8-12-9—29. Power plays —Trois-Rivieres 0-2; Adirondack 0-1. Goalies — Marotte (TR) 29 shots-24 saves; Robinson (Adir) 32-30. Ref —Schreider. A — 3,081.

