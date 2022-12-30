Parent scores twice as Thunder top Worcester

GLENS FALLS — They’ve only been together as a line for a matter of days, but the trio of Xavier Parent, Travis Broughman and Grant Jozefek have provided a huge spark for the Adirondack Thunder.

Parent scored twice in the first period Friday night to give the Thunder a rare early lead, and Adirondack went on to a 4-3 ECHL victory over the Worcester Railers at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Thunder (8-15-4) wrap up 2022 with a 5 p.m. home game Saturday against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with whom they split a pair of games on Tuesday and Thursday.

Ryan Smith and Ryan Da Silva also scored for Adirondack, the latter on an empty netter with 1:38 left in regulation to provide a cushion against a last-minute Railers goal. Jake Theut picked up the win with 35 saves in goal.

But it was Parent, with assists from Jozefek and Broughman — a former Oswego State player who joined the team on Dec. 23 — that gave the biggest lift to the Thunder and the 3,775 fans in the building.

“Our line, we’re playing fast, we’re playing simple. We saw each other everywhere on the ice, so it’s pretty nice to play with those two guys,” said Parent, the 21-year-old rookie who scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season. “In practice, we work a lot, the three of us together — we stay after practice, we try to talk a lot on the ice and on the bench, and we can see it works pretty well on the ice.”

“Playing with XP and Broughman has been unreal,” said Jozefek, who had two assists to give him 11 for the season. “Right when Broughman stepped in, he’s kind of like the glue to our line, so I think if we keep going like this, there’s a lot more wins in the future.”

Parent scored his first goal midway through the first period on a hard shot from the right faceoff circle, getting a feed from new defenseman Ryan Orgel, who flew in Friday to join the Thunder in the afternoon.

Parent’s second goal came with 5:18 left in the opening period, getting a perfect pass from Jozefek for a one-timer in front of the Worcester goal.

“(Parent) scored over 100 points last year (in the QMJHL), so when a guy like that gets hot, you just kind of let him go,” Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said. “Their line’s been awesome ever since Broughman came and joined them in the middle. They seem to have fun playing together and they make a lot of plays together. That confidence that they have as a line, I think that filters through the group. It’s good to have a line going like that.”

Adirondack played with the lead for the rest of the way — also unusual for a team this season that has struggled at times. The Thunder even survived a couple of unlucky bounces and a potential disaster late in the game.

After Smith scored a power-play goal with six minutes left in the second period, the Railers took back some momentum on goals by Bobby Butler and Blake Christensen to pull within 3-2. Christensen’s goal trickled behind Theut and caromed off the near post into the goal with 55 seconds left in the period.

Then, with 2:34 left in regulation, Worcester’s Reece Newkirk got tangled up with Theut on a goalie interference, with Theut ending up on the ice, so the Railers’ apparent goal was waved off.

“The guy was pretty much tangled up with me, I couldn’t do anything,” Theut said. “I mean, my blocker fell off, too, so there’s no way of hiding that, so I think they made the right call.”

Da Silva’s empty-net goal came at a good time, as Anthony Repaci scored on a power play for Worcester with 34 seconds left in regulation.

“The morale’s high, we’re buzzing in the locker room — we faced a lot of adversity in that locker room, and we’re bouncing back really good,” Theut said. “It starts with our coaching and works its way down through our captains to all the players. It’s really exciting, we want to finish the year off strong keep going for the rest.”

“For the most part, we won our shifts,” MacArthur said. “In the second period we were kind of 50-50, win a shift, lose a shift… We got the lead and we never relinquished it — it’s the ECHL, there’s gonna be mistakes. When you win the game, they don’t look as bad.”

Thunder 4, Railers 3 Worcester;0;2;1 — 3 Adirondack;2;1;1 — 4 First period — 1, Adirondack, Parent 9 (Orgel, Jozefek), 9:48. 2, Adirondack, Parent 10 (Jozefek, Broughman), 14:42. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Smith 5 (Taylor, Long), 14:00 (pp). 4, Worcester, Butler 11 (Evers, Delmas), 14:22. 5, Worcester, Christensen 5 (Repaci, Terchiyev), 19:04 (pp). Third period — 6, Adirondack, Da Silva 2 (Taylor), 18:22 (en). 7, Worcester, Repaci 7 (Butler, Newkirk), 19:26 (pp). Shots — Worcester 14-13-10—37; Adirondack 15-16-7—38 Power plays — Worcester 2-5; Adirondack 1-2. Goalies — Moran (Wor) 37 shots-34 saves; Theut (Adir) 37-34. Refs — Normandin, Brace. A — 3,775.

