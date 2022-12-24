Parent gets hat trick, Poulter posts shutout as Thunder rout Worcester, 7-0

GLENS FALLS — For all that’s gone wrong this month — the losses, the injuries, the suspensions, the snowstorms that seem to target every home game — something went right for the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night.

Actually, everything went right. All at once.

Xavier Parent scored a hat trick and goalie Isaac Poulter stopped 21 shots in the team's first shutout of the season as the Thunder routed the Worcester Railers 7-0 at Cool Insuring Arena. The Thunder got off 45 shots and hit a season high for goals, a welcome bit of holiday cheer heading into a three-day Christmas break.

The Thunder scored six times in the third period — a season high for any ECHL team in the third period — and came one goal from the league-high for margin of victory. The home team went 3 for 7 on the power play, and their first-period goal was scored one second after a Worcester penalty ended.

It was an unusual outburst for the Thunder, who entered the game with the lowest goal total in the league.

“We tweaked a couple of things to change their mentality a little bit,” head coach Pete MacArthur said, “but I think that they just played with confidence. They looked quicker, especially moving the puck, tape to tape. You kind of felt coming out of our zone we had full control of the puck. And when we played well earlier in the year, that’s how we looked, like we did tonight.”

The Thunder’s play this year has sometimes been confounding, with their best games coming against the league’s top teams. Worcester came in as the first-place team in the ECHL’s North Division, with a shiny 8-4-1 road record and with a goalie, Henrik Tikkanen, whose save percentage (93 percent) was as impressive as his height (6-foot-8).

But it was the Thunder who dominated on Friday night.

Grant Jozefek gave Adirondack a 1-0 lead on a deflection in the first period. The second goal didn't come until the Thunder's 35th shot, but Jozefek said this game wasn't like other games where the offense has struggled.

“All the lines were rolling at the same time and we kind of haven’t had that in this whole stretch here,” he said, “so I think everybody was kind of building off each other shift after shift. The back pressure was amazing; (Worcester) barely had any chances in our zone … so any time you can put the pressure on them like that you’re usually going to find the back of the net.”

The Thunder had strong performances up and down the lineup as they snapped a five-game losing streak. Parent’s hat trick was only the second of the season for Adirondack. Sebastian Vidmar scored twice. Ryan Da Silva notched three assists. Ryan Smith made a nifty play on the game’s second goal, making a quick switch to his forehand when it looked like he was headed around the back of the net, then shooting over Tikkanen’s left shoulder.

“We were clicking on all cylinders,” Poulter said. “I think we really wanted to get the (losing) streak over with and get a win in before the break, which is huge for the team right now.”

Jozefek finished with a goal and two assists and made a lot of things happen with hustle. His best moment might have been the assist that set up the game’s third goal, when he dug a puck off the boards to get the play started.

“He’s the kind of guy where, he makes a lot of plays when you’re watching him live,” MacArthur said, “and then when you watch the video, he actually made twice as many (plays) as you thought he did live, because he’s a really good stick and he stays over top of pucks, and he keeps plays going.”

Poulter didn’t see a ton of action in front of his net, but he did make a key stop on a breakaway in the first period, then split his legs wide apart while on the ice to stop a two-on-one in the third period.

“We just had a great week of practice, kind of put it all together, tried our best every single day, really just put our work boots on and came to work tonight,” Poulter said.

The Thunder's lineup got a boost before the game with the return of defenseman Jarrod Gourley and forward Patrick Grasso from Utica of the AHL, and the signing of forwards Travis Broughman and Brady Fleurent.

Thunder 7, Railers 0 Worcester 0 0 0 — 0 Adirondack 1 0 6 — 7 First period — 1, Adirondack, Jozefek 5 (Gourley, Parent), 7:19. Second period — None. Third period — 2, Adirondack, Smith 1, 5:48. 3, Adirondack, Parent 5 (Da Silva, Jozefek), 7:20. 4, Adirondack, Vidmar 5 (Da Silva, Taylor), 12:20 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Vidmar 6 (Da Silva, Schultz), 14:54 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Parent 6 (Long, Smith), 16:02 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Parent 7 (Broughman, Jozefek), 17:19. Shots — Worcester 9-7-5—21; Adirondack 16-14-15—45. Power play — Worcester 0-4; Adirondack 3-7. Goalies — Tikkanen (W) 45 shots-38 saves; Poulter (Adir) 21-21. Ref — Normandin. A — 2,476.

