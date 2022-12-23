Parent gets hat trick, Poulter posts shutout as Thunder beat Worcester, 7-0

GLENS FALLS — Xavier Parent scored a hat trick and Isaac Poulter stopped 21 shots in Adirondack's first shutout of the season as the Thunder blanked the Worcester Railers 7-0 on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Grant Jozefek recorded a goal and two assists, Sebastian Vidmar scored two goals and Ryan Da Silva notched three assists as the Thunder snapped a five-game losing streak. It was a 1-0 game until Adirondack scored six times in the third period.

The Thunder went 3 for 7 on the power play, and their first-period goal was scored one second after a Worcester penalty ended. Their 45 shots on goal was nearly 16 above their season average.

The seven goals scored was a season-high for the Thunder and the margin of victory was one short of an ECHL season-high. It was an unusual outburst for the Thunder, who came into the game with the lowest goal total in the league (58).

Worcester entered the game tied for first place in the ECHL's North Division.

This story will be updated and a photo gallery added later in the night.

Thunder 7, Railers 0 Worcester 0 0 0 — 0 Adirondack 1 0 6 — 7 First period — 1, Adirondack, Jozefek 5 (Gourley, Parent), 7:19. Second period — None. Third period — 2, Adirondack, Smith 1, 5:48. 3, Adirondack, Parent 5 (Da Silva, Jozefek), 7:20. 4, Adirondack, Vidmar 5 (Da Silva, Taylor), 12:20 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Vidmar 6 (Da Silva, Schultz), 14:54 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Parent 6 (Long, Smith), 16:02 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Parent 7 (Broughman, Jozefek), 17:19. Shots — Worcester 9-7-5—21; Adirondack 16-14-15—45. Power play — Worcester 0-4; Adirondack 3-7. Goalies — Tikkanen (W) 45 shots-38 saves; Poulter (Adir) 21-21. Ref — Normandin. A — 2,476.