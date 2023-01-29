Parent gets hat trick, Broughman scores key goal in Thunder victory (updated)

GLENS FALLS — Travis Broughman and Brady Fleurent showed up in Glens Falls at about the same time, just before Christmas.

No longer newcomers, they are now key contributors for the Adirondack Thunder. One Sunday they connected on a goal that helped launch the Adirondack Thunder to a 7-3 blowout of Trois-Rivieres at Cool Insuring Arena.

Fleurent’s long pass from the defensive zone set up Broughman’s breakaway for the go-ahead goal late in the second period.

“We’ve been best friends since we’ve both gotten here,” Fleurent said, “so I think we had a little chemistry there. It was a nice little backhand to him, and he did the rest.”

The Thunder broke the game open with four third-period goals. Xavier Parent had a hat trick and Isaac Poulter played solidly in goal as Adirondack won two of its three weekend games against the Lions.

The weekend outcome was in character for a team that seems destined for the scrap heap one minute, then looks unstoppable the next. The Thunder were staring at potential disaster at about 8 o’clock on Saturday evening, when they were trailing Trois-Rivieres after having lost the night before. The Thunder turned it around to win on Saturday night and then overcame a second-period lapse on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m very proud of the guys, just sticking with it,” said assistant coach Mike Bergin, who coached the Thunder while Pete MacArthur was out sick. “We went down a couple of times and gave up some goals. Even tonight in the second period, we kind of had that lull where they had a really good push and we weren’t really turned on. But we just stuck with it. The message between the second and third was just: who wants it more.”

Adirondack moved into sole possession of fifth place in the ECHL’s North Division, but winning two of three games still left the Thunder a long way from playoff contention. They gained no ground on fourth-place Worcester (2-0 on the weekend) and third-place Maine (2-1).

Goals by Parent and Ryan Da Silva staked the Thunder to a 2-0 lead in Sunday’s first period. Trois-Rivieres stuck twice on special teams to tie the game in the second period — once on the power play, once with a short-handed goal.

With two minutes left in the period, Fleurent got hold of a puck in the Adirondack defensive zone. He sent a backhanded pass about 60 feet through the neutral zone that reached Broughman near the opposite blue line.

“I kind of yelled at (Fleurent) real quick when I was doing a curl and skating up the ice,” Broughman said. “He picked his head up and made a good play.”

Broughman beat the Trois-Rivieres defender to the net and went to the backhand to beat the goalie.

“I tried to just get my body up in front of (the defender) first, then be able to worry about the puck and stickhandling second,” Broughman said. “That was the main objective, try and get in front of him and put space between him and me.”

The floodgates opened quickly in the third period. Patrick Grasso scored on a quick shot that clanked in off the goal post at the 21-second mark. Parent scored his second goal 22 seconds later when the Lions got sloppy behind the net. Parent and Shane Harper added later goal.

“… We kind of went out there with a mindset, like the first period, where we were just going to dominate and get to every puck, and it worked out the first two shifts,” forward Grant Jozefek said.

The Thunder play a pair of games next weekend against Reading, currently the second-place team in the North Division. At some point, the Thunder have to start putting wins together if they’re going to climb the standings.

“We have what it takes,” Bergin said, “it’s just showing up every day, doing all those little details and keeping that consistency.”

Thunder 7, Trois-Rivieres 3 Trois-Rivieres;0;2;1 — 3 Adirondack;2;1;4 — 7 First period — 1, Adirondack, Parent 13 (Long, Jozefek), 1:20. 2, Adirondack, Da Silva 4 (Parent, Jozefek), 5:00. Second period — 3, Trois-Rivieres, Bilek 10 (Guay), 6:06 (sh). 4, Trois-Rivieres, Bilek 11 Guay, Breton), 12:12 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Broughman 5 (Fleurent), 18:00. Third period — 6, Adirondack, Grasso 18 (Harper, Smith), :21. 7, Adirondack, Parent 14, :43. 8, Adirondack, Parent 15 (Taylor, Orgel), 9:05. 9. Trois-Rivieres, Bilek 12 (Stapley, Breton), 11:19 (pp). 10, Adirondack, Harper 12 (Taylor, Fleurent), 12:14 (pp). Shots — Trois-Rivieres 6-9-12—27; Adirondack 13-6-14—33. Power plays — Trois-Rivieres 2-3; Adirondack 1-4. Goalies — Vrbetic (TR) 21 shots-16 saves, Marotte (TR) 12-10; Poulter (Adir) 27-24. Ref — O'Rourke. A — 2,467.

