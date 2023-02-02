GLENS FALLS — It took Xavier Parent some time to adjust to ECHL hockey — hardly a surprise, he is a 21-year-old rookie, after all.

But in the last month — apart from a call-up to the Utica Comets of the AHL — Parent has emerged as one of the leading scorers for the Adirondack Thunder.

"It's another step," said Parent, a speedy forward from Laval, Quebec, after practice earlier this week. "It's different — everyone's big, everyone's fast. You have to work hard and adjust, that's what I've been doing since Christmas."

Since Dec. 23 — apart from a call-up to Utica of the AHL — Parent has netted 11 goals and dished out seven assists. He recorded a hat trick in Sunday's 7-3 win over Trois-Rivieres, which broke a tie with the Lions for fifth place in the North Division.

The Thunder (14-19-6) lead Trois-Rivieres by two points heading into Friday's 7 p.m. home game against second-place Reading. Adirondack visits the Royals on Saturday at 7 p.m., before heading to Newfoundland for a three-game series next week.

Parent has certainly delivered on the promise he showed as the fourth-leading scorer in the QMJHL with Sherbrooke last year. He is tied with Shane Harper for the team scoring lead with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists).

Like the Thunder's other mighty mite, Patrick Grasso, Parent doesn't let his size (5-foot-8, 170 pounds) prevent him from being a hugely effective player on the ice.

"I think I'm a skilled forward — I play fast, but always work hard too, so when you work hard, good things happen to you," said Parent, who was runner-up for ECHL Player of the Week honors after his four-goal, three-assist weekend. "When I use my speed, move my feet and play with heart, I can show my skills, too, and have success on the ice."

Thunder assistant coach Mike Bergin, who has been filling in while head coach Pete MacArthur is out sick, has been happy to see Parent's emergence after a slow start.

"He was still an awesome player, but you could tell he was thinking a little bit too much and maybe trying to read and react too much instead of just playing hard and moving his feet," Bergin said. "And as of late, you can see him play with that intensity, and everything else comes with that — he's getting to the net for goals, he's ripping the puck with an attack mentality every chance he gets. He's playing with a lot of good details and he's reaping the benefits right now."

The Thunder as a team are doing that, as well. After falling flat in a 4-2 loss to Trois-Rivieres on Friday, they outscored the Lions 12-6 in their last two games, racking up 83 shots on goal in those two games.

"I think we knew that was a big weekend, we were maybe a bit stressed at the beginning of the game, we came flat Friday," Parent said. "But after the game we talked to the whole group and we came out really hard Saturday night right out of the start and we did the same thing on Sunday. We got the big four points, so that was really good for us for the weekend."

"I think we were just overcomplicating things Friday night and not playing up to our best standard. If you ease off the gas pedal a little bit, any team in this league is going to take it to you," Bergin said. "Saturday and Sunday, we were more connected and kept it simple, played our game. And one of the main goals was to generate pucks to the net and bodies to the net. … We look to continue to do that."

The Thunder have not beaten Reading (25-12-2) in five tries, going 0-4-1 against the Royals after beating them twice in preseason. Reading is coached by Adirondack hockey Hall of Famer James Henry, who played with Bergin and MacArthur on the Thunder several years ago.

"It's always good connecting with him, he's been a huge part of the Thunder organization," Bergin said. "We were obviously really close buddies and still are. It just adds a little bit more to the game, especially on the coaches' side, me and Mac both played with him. So we definitely want to get some wins against him."