 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parent assigned to Thunder; Adirondack releases three players

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced on Monday that they have been assigned rookie forward Xavier Parent by the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

Also, the Thunder released forwards Matt Barron and Tyler Barrow and defenseman Rourke Russell from training camp.

Parent, 21, was captain of the Sherbrooke Phoenix last season, and finished fourth in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with 106 points (51 goals, 55 assists) in 65 regular-season games, and 11 more points in 22 playoff contests. A lefty-shooting native of Laval, Quebec, Parent had 102 points and 113 assists in 244 career QMJHL games with Sherbrooke and Halifax.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Adirondack Thunder host preseason game

Adirondack Thunder host preseason game

The Adirondack Thunder play their first game under new head coach Pete MacArthur on Friday in a preseason game at Cool Insuring Arena against the Reading Royals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News