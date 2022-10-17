Parent assigned to Thunder; Adirondack releases three players

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced on Monday that they have been assigned rookie forward Xavier Parent by the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

Parent, 21, was captain of the Sherbrooke Phoenix last season, and finished fourth in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with 106 points (51 goals, 55 assists) in 65 regular-season games, and 11 more points in 22 playoff contests. A lefty-shooting native of Laval, Quebec, Parent had 102 points and 113 assists in 244 career QMJHL games with Sherbrooke and Halifax.