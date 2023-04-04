GLENS FALLS — Ryan Orgel of the Adirondack Thunder was named AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month on Tuesday with a league-best plus/minus rating of plus-16 for the month of March.

Plus/minus rating measures how often a player is on the ice when his team scores even-strength goals (a plus) vs. how often he's on the ice when his team gives up an even-strength goal (a minus). Orgel, a defenseman, was even or better in 14 of 15 games. His best game was a plus-5 against Trois-Rivieres on March 12.