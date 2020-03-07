Newfoundland sweeps Thunder in series
Newfoundland sweeps Thunder in series

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — Newfoundland defended its home ice well during its three games against the Adirondack Thunder, sweeping the series with a 6-3 win Saturday.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Thunder.

The Growlers pumped four goals by starting goalie Evan Cormier, who still made 14 saves but gave way after the first period to Eamon McAdam. 

Zach O'Brien led Newfoundland with two goals and one assist.

Jake Linhart scored his fifth of the season for Adirondack's lone goal in the first period.

The Thunder rallied in the second, closing to 4-3 on tallies by Ara Nazarian and Robbie Payne — each player's 12th goal of the season.

The Growlers, however, struck twice in a little under three minutes during the third period to seal the victory.

McAdam finished with 18 saves.

The Thunder return home Tuesday for a game against Worcester.

Growlers 6, Thunder 3

Adirondack;1;2;0 — 3

Newfoundland;4;0;2 — 6

First Period: 1, Newfoundland, Ferguson 23 (Bourque, O'Brien), :49. 2, Adirondack, Linhart 5 (Walker), 13:37. 3, Newfoundland, O'Brien 21 (Ferguson, Estephan), 14:38. 4, Newfoundland, Power 24 (Bourque), 16:13. 5, Newfoundland, Brazeau 27 (Power, Conrad), 18:52.

Second Period: 6, Adirondack, Nazarian 12 (Salhany, Payne), 8:09. 7, Adirondack, Payne 12 (Pierro-Zabotel), 10:32.

Third Period: 8, Newfoundland, O'Brien 22 (Bradley, Brazeau), 7:58 (pp). 9, Newfoundland, Vander Esch 8 (Melindy, Conrad), 10:45.

Power-play Opportunities: Adirondack 0-5. Newfoundland 1-4.

Goalies-saves: Adirondack, Cormier (18 shots-14 saves), McAdam (20-18). Newfoundland, Redmond (25-22).

A: 6,000.

Referee: Roeland

