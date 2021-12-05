Mitens, Thunder post fourth straight win

PORTLAND, Maine — Mareks Mitens made 30 saves and the Adirondack Thunder used another comeback effort to beat Maine 4-1 on Sunday to sweep their weekend road games.

Tyler Irvine scored twice as the Thunder upped their season-best win streak to four games. Adirondack improved to 9-8-1-0 and is one point behind third-place Trois-Rivieres in the ECHL's North Division.

Mitens was in goal for all three weekend games, stopping 96 of the 100 shots he faced. He is 7-4-1-0 in 13 appearances with Adirondack.

Sunday's game played out much like the Thunder's victory over Maine the night before. The Mariners scored the first goal, but Adirondack poured it on late in the game.

Irvine tied the game at the 13:26 mark of the second period, converting a rebound. Sebastian Vidmar gave the visitors a 2-1 lead later in the period on another rebound goal from right in front.

Irvine scored his second goal 8:40 into the third period on a shot from the top of the faceoff circle. Sam Laberge picked up a empty-net goal in the final three minutes.

NOTES: Irvine now has the team lead in goals (10) and points (19). ... Only three power plays in the game. ... The Thunder are off until next weekend, another three-gamer with Friday and Sunday games at Cool Insuring Arena.

NOTE: The story and summary have been updated to reflect a scoring change on the final Thunder goal.

Thunder 4, Mariners 1 Adirondack;0;2;2 — 4 Maine;1;0;0 — 1 First period — 1, Maine, Brazeau 8, 18:17. Second period — 2, Adirondack, Irvine 9 (Grasso, Rivera), 13:26. 3, Adirondack, Vidmar 2 (Masonius, Laberge), 17:14. Third period — 4, Adirondack, Irvine 10 (Grasso), 8:40. 5, Adirondack, Laberge 2 (Vidmar, Smith), 17:17 (en). Shots — Adirondack 12-16-5—33; Maine 10-9-12—31. Power plays — Adirondack 0-1; Maine 0-2. Goalies-saves — Mitens (A) 30; Brodeur (M) 29. Ref — Terreri. A — 2,342.

