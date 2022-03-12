Mitens stars in Thunder victory

GLENS FALLS — Mareks Mitens made a spectacular diving save to keep the Adirondack Thunder ahead 2-0 over the Maine Mariners about halfway through the third period Saturday night.

Moments later he allowed the only Mariner goal of the game off the stick of Liam Folkes. But the Thunder were able to thwart all other scoring chances and secure the 2-1 win.

Coming off Friday’s loss to the Worcester Railers, where he allowed five goals, Mitens was able to put in a star-studded performance, stopping 43 of 44 shots.

“It was a great team effort for the full 60 minutes,” he said. “Obviously it’s huge for me. I’ve struggled to get wins lately and this was huge for me for sure.”

Coming off a road trip where they went 2-4, the Thunder were able to land the first blow in Saturday’s game by scoring with 12 seconds left in the first period. Tyler Irvine took a shot that bounced off Maine goalie Jeremy Brodeur.

The puck came off Brodeur’s pads and right to the stick of Joe Masonius, who was able to slap the puck past Brodeur’s left shoulder.

Nick Rivera assisted Masonius’ goal and scored one of his own in the second, which ended up being the decisive blow for the Thunder.

Maine turned the puck over in its offensive zone. Rivera scooped it up and drove down for the breakaway. With solid stickwork he was able to slide the puck across the face of the goal and past Brodeur.

Rivera said it was a lucky break. Maine turned the puck over on its blue line, which allowed Rivera to start the two-on-one with Patrick Grasso.

He said that his first instinct was to pass to Grasso, who has 20 goals on the season.

“I opened up my blade and saw that I could take it to the far post. I was lucky to sneak it in between his legs,” Rivera said.

The Thunder found themselves in the penalty box often throughout the game, but they went 6 for 6 killing penalties. Head coach Alex Loh said the defensive effort, along with the spectacular play from Mitens, was huge for his team.

“Mitts was unbelievable. He made some spectacular saves. We’ve set ourselves up for an opportunity (Sunday) to get the job done,” he said.

Loh noted that the team is at a point in the season where they are looking up at the teams in the standings, including the Mariners. He said they are in a position where the team has to win three out of every four for the rest of the season to make the playoffs.

The Thunder (22-29-2) are back at it against the Mariners (24-23-4-2) Sunday at 3 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Thunder 2, Mariners 1 Maine;0;0;1 — 1 Adirondack;1;1;0 — 2 First period — 1, Adirondack, Masonius 5 (Rivera, Irvine), 19:48. Second period — 2, Adirondack, Rivera 12, 5:52. Third period — 3, Maine, Folkes 6 (Askew, Egan), 11:53. Shots — Maine 10-15-10—44; Adirondack 19-8-3—30. Power plays — Maine 0-6; Adirondack 0-3. Goalies-saves — Lekkas (M) 28; Mitens (Adir) 43. Ref — Heidemann.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

