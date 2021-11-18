Mitens kept busy in Thunder loss at Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Adirondack Thunder goalie Mareks Mitens stayed busy Wednesday night, making 34 saves in a 3-2 ECHL loss to the Idaho Steelheads.

Robbie Payne and Tyler Irvine netted goals for the Thunder, who fell to 4-5-1 on the season.

Payne scored just 18 seconds into the game, banking the puck off Idaho goalie Jake Kupsky from behind the net. Patrick Grasso was credited with the assist.

The Steelheads opened a 3-1 lead before Adirondack scored with about five minutes to play, as Irvine's shot deflected off a defender and into the net. The Thunder went 0-for-2 on the power play and were outshot 37-20.

Adirondack plays two more games at Idaho, set for Friday and Saturday night.

On Thursday, the Thunder announced the signing of Union College standout Sebastian Vidmar, a forward who most recently played in his native Sweden. Vidmar, 27, played for Union from 2015-19, and was a teammate of Thunder goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos for two seasons. A 6-foot-3, 203-pound winger, Vidmar recorded 40 goals and 63 assists in his career at Union.

