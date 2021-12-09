Mitens excels in goal, earns AHL call-up

GLENS FALLS — Last weekend, the Adirondack Thunder found one player they could lean on for a good stretch.

Mareks Mitens was the guy.

The young goaltender from Latvia found himself between the pipes for three games in a three-day span — a pretty rare feat in minor-league hockey, where three-in-threes are common, but goalies playing all of them are not.

In that span, Mitens went 3-0-0 with a 1.34 goals-against average and stopped 96 of 100 shots on goal.

That not only earned him ECHL Goalie of Week honors — it also earned him a call-up to the AHL's Utica Comets on Thursday.

"They had an injury, so they called him up," Thunder head coach Alex Loh said. "It's good for him — he'll play right away. They have a game Friday night, he'll do well. He was up there last year with the AHL team (in Binghamton), and he was in training camp with Utica and New Jersey. He knows what he can do at that level."

With goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos still in COVID protocol, Adirondack will start third-stringer Brandon Kasel in goal Friday, when the Thunder take on the Reading Royals in a 7 p.m. game at Cool Insuring Arena. Adirondack travels to Reading on Saturday night before returning home for a 3 p.m. Sunday game against Maine.

The Thunder (9-8-1-0) come into the weekend on a four-game winning streak, and two points behind Reading (8-5-4-1) in the North Division standings.

The Thunder brought back former Glens Falls High School standout Dylan Pasco as their emergency backup goalie, a position the 30-year-old has filled a number of times in recent years.

Adirondack also activated forward Shane Harper from injured reserve, after he had been out with a broken jaw since training camp, and was assigned rugged defenseman Michael Vukojevic from Utica.

Kasel, who played at Ithaca College, saw his only action in preseason for the Thunder. He made the three-game road trip to Worcester and Maine last weekend.

"At the last second we threw Brandon Kasel on the trip because we had an extra slot — thankfully we did, that way we were able to have him be there as a backup," Loh said earlier in the week. "We know that (Kasel) can certainly play games, but Mits has been so hot, we gave him the option to play that last game on Sunday, and he took advantage of it. ... He puts in the work and it's nice to see him get rewarded."

The short distance between Worcester, Massachusetts and Portland, Maine made it easier for Mitens to play all three games.

"It was a little tough, but it was fun," said Mitens, 23, who played four years of college hockey at Lake Superior State before joining the Binghamton Devils late last season. "It gets a little easier when you're winning. ... Of course it's a little tiring when you're done with the games, but it's worth it."

The Thunder's improved defensive play during their four-game win streak certainly helped Mitens' performance.

"He played really well, gave us a chance to win every night and that's all you can ask for from a goalie," defenseman Blake Thompson said. "We got him kicking and we rallied around him."

"The guys made it pretty easy, too," Mitens said. "I had a decent amount of shots, but most of them came from outside, so my guys did a great job."

Loh and Thompson said the team concentrated on defense with a full week of practice going into last weekend's games, and it paid off.

"Guys are just buying into what needs to be done," Loh said. "I think we saw it in spurts the first 10, 15 games — sometimes we'd be good and you can see it, and sometimes we're not at our best and we obviously didn't get rewarded in those instances.

"Over the last four, the guys have consistently put forth the effort they know it takes to win some hockey games," Loh added.

"Reading's a big skill team, so it's going to have to be a similar game style — keep it simple in our own end and if we can contribute offensively as a group, we'll be successful," Thompson said.

