GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have re-signed forward Mike Szmatula.
Szmatula returns to Glens Falls as the team's reigning most valuable player, recording 48 points (27 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games last season. He also received two American Hockey League call-ups last year, with three games for the Stockton Heat and two for the Utica Comets.
Szmatula started the 2019-20 season with GKS Tychy in Poland, where he recorded two goals in four games played.
He will take over the roster spot held by Felix Girard, who is now going to play overseas.
