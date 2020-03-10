Mental mistakes doom Thunder to yet another loss

“You address it in video, show who’s doing it wrong, who’s doing it right,” he added. “You’d hope they apply it. Unfortunately it seems like the last handful of games, they’re not applying it the way we want to play.”

The second and third periods wiped out what had been an acceptable start for the Thunder. James Phelan opened the scoring at 9:56 of the first, skating in and finishing off a long pass from Kelly Summers, who later notched his ninth goal of the season to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead at 18:05.

Recent addition Nick Hutchison worked a give-and-go with Summers, who wristed it in from close.

“I dropped it to him and I wasn’t sure if he was coming back, but he’s got a good pair of eyes on him,” Summers said of Hutchison. “He saw me off the side, so yeah, he’s a great player, glad to have him here.”

Later in the third, the Thunder rallied behind Casey Pierro-Zabotel’s 24th of the season, shorthanded at 5:51. Their final goal came from Hutchison on a flip that deflected oddly over Railers goalie Evan Buitenhuis. It had to survive a review, but the former Canisius College forward now has a puck to mark his first pro goal.