Mental mistakes doom Thunder to yet another loss

GLENS FALLS — Everyone would think, especially head coach Alex Loh, that the Adirondack Thunder would stop making the same mental mistakes with the 72-game regular season drawing to a close.
But if anyone could figure out why they keep happening, the Thunder wouldn’t be in the spot they’re in. That spot is firmly in fifth place in the North Division. And they’re not getting any closer to fourth after Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to sixth-place Worcester at Cool Insuring Arena.
It was the Thunder’s fifth consecutive loss.
With the game tied at 2 in the second period, the Railers took the lead for good on a play that may make the Thunder wince when they see the video. Jake Linhart got double-teamed on the back wall, with no help offered. Worcester’s Billy Vizzo then extracted the puck, turned and found a wide-open Ross Olsson low in the slot.
Thunder goalie Eamon McAdam (19 saves) had no chance, as Worcester took a 3-2 lead at 17:33 of the period.
More mental mistakes led to the Railers scoring twice in 15 seconds early in the third, at :57 and 1:12.
“It’s frustrating because it should be gone from our game in the first month of our season,” Loh said of the mental mistakes. “To see the same sort of mistakes over and over is frustrating.
“You address it in video, show who’s doing it wrong, who’s doing it right,” he added. “You’d hope they apply it. Unfortunately it seems like the last handful of games, they’re not applying it the way we want to play.”
The second and third periods wiped out what had been an acceptable start for the Thunder. James Phelan opened the scoring at 9:56 of the first, skating in and finishing off a long pass from Kelly Summers, who later notched his ninth goal of the season to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead at 18:05.
You have free articles remaining.
Recent addition Nick Hutchison worked a give-and-go with Summers, who wristed it in from close.
“I dropped it to him and I wasn’t sure if he was coming back, but he’s got a good pair of eyes on him,” Summers said of Hutchison. “He saw me off the side, so yeah, he’s a great player, glad to have him here.”
Later in the third, the Thunder rallied behind Casey Pierro-Zabotel’s 24th of the season, shorthanded at 5:51. Their final goal came from Hutchison on a flip that deflected oddly over Railers goalie Evan Buitenhuis. It had to survive a review, but the former Canisius College forward now has a puck to mark his first pro goal.
“I was a little nervous,” Hutchison said of the review. “But I’m happy it’s come and gone and now I can focus on getting some wins here.”
Hutchison had an impressive all-around game. A Hicksville native, he had some family and friends in attendance to watch his first pro game.
“He came in and had an impact right away,” Loh said of Hutchison. “That’s what we were looking for, and he certainly did the job.”
But besides Hutchison, whose experience with Adirondack is just beginning, not many Thunder players can feel good about Tuesday.
“We’ve got to have more pride in our game,” Summers said. “I think we took them too lightly with a couple guys sitting out at the other end. It’s not good enough, we’ve got to do better.”
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.