READING, Pa. — An Adirondack Thunder goalie turned in a stellar performance for the second straight day, but this time, he was a hard-luck loser.
Eamon McAdam made 43 saves, but Reading made a second-period goal stand up to beat the Thunder 1-0 at Santander Arena on Sunday. The Thunder had beaten Worcester 2-0 the night before behind Michael McNiven’s shutout performance.
The Thunder were outshot 44-27 by Reading, including a 25-4 margin in the first period. The only time the Royals got a puck past McAdam was at the 2:11 mark of the second period, when Ralph Cuddemi converted a pass from Jimmy Mazza to finish off a 2 on 1. The puck went into the net off McAdam’s skate.
Felix Sandstrom got the shutout in goal for the Royals, stopping 27 shots. The Thunder outshot Reading 15-4 in the third period. It marked the first shutout loss of the season for Adirondack.
The win gave Reading sole possession of first place in the ECHL’s North Division, two points ahead of Adirondack.
The Thunder finished their three-game road swing with two victories and a loss. They return to the ice at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday to host Worcester, the start of a three-game weekend that has them traveling to Maine for a Saturday game before returning home Sunday to face Worcester again.
Reading 1, Thunder 0
Adirondack 0 0 0 — 0
Reading 0 1 0 — 1
First period — None.
Second period — 1, Reading, Cuddemi 6 (Mazza), 2:11.
Third period — None.
Shots — Adirondack 4-8-15—27, Reading 25-15-4—44.
Power plays — Adirondack 0-2, Reading 0-2.
Goalies-saves — McAdam (Adr) 43, Sandstrom (R) 27.
Ref — MacFarlane. A — 1,646.
