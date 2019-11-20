GLENS FALLS — It was a day of highs and lows for Adirondack Thunder goalie Eamon McAdam.
He started his Wednesday with the visiting Newfoundland Growlers presenting him with his championship ring for his role on last year’s Kelly Cup-winning squad.
He ended it having words for referee Carter Sandlak over a highly disputed Newfoundland goal in the Growlers’ 3-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena.
McAdam played 19 regular-season games for Newfoundland last season.
“It was very classy and very well done by Newfoundland and the Toronto organization,” McAdam said.
But those good memories were replaced by a bitter taste in his mouth over the Growlers’ first goal, which tied it at 1 at 4:19 of the first period. McAdam saved Justin Brazeau’s shot, but as the rebound bounced out, Brazeau fell on top of McAdam at what appeared to be the top of the crease, giving him no chance of stopping Trey Bradley’s rebound.
McAdam and Thunder coach Alex Loh asked Sandlak about it after the first period, and McAdam waited for Sandlak to skate off the ice at the end of the game to give him a piece of his mind.
“That’s just a disgrace,” McAdam said of the allowed goal. “I’ve had that guy before. He’s made multiple, blatant, terrible calls and he never owns up to when he’s wrong. He’s just very arrogant and it’s just the reason he continues to be in this league.”
McAdam said Sandak wouldn’t even look at him when he and Loh asked for an explanation.
“You’ve got to be able to at least look at a player who’s being respectful and not raising his voice to you what you’re call on the play is,” said McAdam, who made a solid 25 saves and helped Adirondack hold Newfoundland one goal under its per-game average. “His explanation was that the player didn’t go through the crease and that ice is his. It’s wrong. He cut blatantly through the crease and ran into me and ended up on top of me. You can’t come through the crease on that play.”
“(Sandlak) was wrong in that he thought Eamon came out of his crease to initiate the contact,” Loh said. “He missed the call and it is what it is.”
The Thunder jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 3:17 when Robbie Payne collected a turnover in the Growlers’ defensive zone and found Ara Nazarian down low, with Nazarian sliding it in the net for his fourth tally of the season.
Newfoundland went up 2-1 on a power-play rebound goal from Aaron Luchuk to end the first-period scoring.
Luchuk struck again at 13:41 of the second before the Thunder made it 3-2 on Craig Pierro-Zabotel’s fifth goal of the year on a rebound that slowly went under the leg of Growlers goalie Angus Redmond and to the far post.
The team has a quick turnaround to Brampton for a Thursday night game, something that Loh said needs to be addressed in next year’s schedule.
“It’s not ideal; I actually have a call with the league (Thursday) on stuff like this,” he said. “I think we’re going to try to make a way to change this because I think it’s unacceptable for us to travel like this to go play a game. It’s unsafe for us, it’s unsafe for Brampton when we have to do it again in another couple of weeks. It just doesn’t make any sense.
“I think Brampton needs to be treated as an island team,” Loh added. “You go up there, you play two and you come home. It can’t be a one-and-done. It’s too far to travel. It’s too dangerous to ask these teams to play three-in-three and have a Sunday afternoon at Brampton. Like, that’s absurd.”
NOTES: The Thunder signed goalie Chris Nell before Wednesday’s game. Nell, who played five games with the Thunder in 2017-18, played three games with Greenville this season. He had a 5.72 goals-against average and .852 save percentage.
Growlers 3, Thunder 2
Newfoundland 2 1 0 — 3
Adirondack 1 1 0 — 2
First Period: 1, Adirondack, Nazarian 4 (Payne, Popugaev), 3::17. 2, Newfoundland, Bradley 2 (Brazeau, Duszak), 4:19. 3, Newfoundland, Luchuk 6 (Brazeau, Kapla), 14:31 (pp).
Second Period: 4, Newfoundland, Luchuk 7 (Neugold), 13:41. 5, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 5 (Henry, Riley), 16:54.
Third Period: None.
Power-play Opportunities: Newfoundland 1-3. Adirondack 0-2.
Goalies-saves: Newfoundland, Redmond (28 shots-26 saves). Adirondack, McAdam (28-25).
A: 2,055.
Referee: Sandlak.
