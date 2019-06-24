{{featured_button_text}}

The Adirondack Thunder announced Monday that they have re-signed forward Matt Salhany for the 2019-20 season.

Salhany collected 42 points on 15 goals and 27 assists in 58 games this season, his first with the Thunder.

The 26-year-old Warwick, Rhode Island, native played college hockey at Alabama-Huntsville before turning pro in 2017.

"Alex Loh and the entire Adirondack Thunder staff gave me an opportunity last year when many other teams had given up on me," Salhany said in a team release. "Glens Falls is a prime spot to develop and showcase your skills as an individual."

