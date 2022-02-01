 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Masonius returns as Thunder prepare for three games vs. Komets

GLENS FALLS — Defenseman Joe Masonius rejoined Adirondack on Tuesday as the Thunder prepare for three straight home games against the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Thunder host Fort Wayne at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. In the midst of a six-game homestand, the Thunder are badly in need of victories. They've lost seven of their last eight games.

Masonius was sent down by the AHL's Utica Comets. He had 19 points in 27 games with the Thunder before he was called up. He appeared in only one AHL game.

The Thunder remain stuck in last place in the ECHL's North Division. Fort Wayne is second in the Central Division with 44 points.

This is the first time the teams have met this season and this week is the only time they will play each other.

TONIGHT'S GAME

Komets at Thunder

Where: Cool Insuring Arena

When: 7 p.m.

Radio: WCQL (95.9-FM), WWSC (1450 AM)

The skinny: Fort Wayne's Will Graber is among the ECHL's top-scoring defensemen with 33 points.

