Marotte, Lions hold off Thunder in third period

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — Goalie Francis Marotte made 19 saves in the third period as Trois-Rivieres hung on to beat the Adirondack Thunder 4-2 on Thursday.

The Thunder are back home at Cool Insuring Arena to finish out the week, hosting Worcester on Friday night and Trois-Rivieres in a 5 p.m. game on New Year’s Eve.

Adirondack gave up the first goal of the game for the 20th time this season early in the first period, but quickly tied it on Ryan Smith’s goal. Trois-Rivieres then took a 3-1 lead on Ryan Francis’ late first-period goal and Riley McKay’s second-period goal.

The Thunder outshot the Lions 20-6 in the third period and got one goal back when Xavier Parent scored on the power play at 5:58. But Nicolas Lariviere scored an empty-netter in the final minute to end the Thunder’s hopes of a third straight win.

Isaac Poulter took the loss for Adirondack, giving up three goals on 33 shots. Marotte, who played for the Thunder earlier this season, made 32 saves.

Adirondack remains in sixth place in the ECHL’s North Division, nine points out of a playoff spot.

Lions 4, Thunder 2 Adirondack;1;0;1 — 2 Trois-Rivieres;2;1;1 — 4 First period — 1, Trois-Rivieres, Stapley 2 (Joannette, Collin), 3:05. 2, Adirondack, Smith 4 (Long, Parent), 5:51 (pp). 3, Trois-Rivieres, Francis 5 (Stapley, Welsh), 15:44 (pp). Second period — 4, Trois-Rivieres, McKay 5 (Francis, Lariviere), 4:32. Third period — 5, Adirondack, Parent 8 (Long, Ryczek), 5:58 (pp). 6, Trois-Rivieres, Lariviere 7 (Brodeur, Montminy), 19:33 (en). Shots — Adirondack 8-6-20—34; Trois-Rivieres 11-17-6—34. Power plays — Adirondack 2-5; Trois-Rivieres 1-2. Goalies — Poulter (Adir) 33 shots-30 saves; Marotte (TR) 32-34. Refs — Jobin-Manseau, Brace. A — 3,178.

